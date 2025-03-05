United in Giving…

Under the guidance and supervision of Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE Food Bank has launched the ‘United in Giving’ initiative to provide seven million meals to those in need during Ramadan.

The initiative falls under the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), a foundation which aims to promote sustainable food habits, reduce waste, and encourage community participation in charitable efforts.

It comprises three key sub-initiatives: Blessing Baskets which focuses on daily mail distribution; Zabeel Iftar, which benefits workers, and Surplus of Good which aims to reduce food waste.

Blessing Baskets aims to distribute 200,000 meals daily in the form of food donations and parcels. Meals will be collected via food donations and parcels from retail stores, food establishments, manufacturers, and suppliers, while surplus cooked and uncooked food from hotels, restaurants, corporate donors, and individuals will also be gathered and distributed to beneficiaries. Working with charitable organisations and public and private sector partners, the food will reach those most in need across the UAE.

Zabeel Iftar aims to provide Iftar meals for over 3,000 blue-collar workers reflecting the UAE Food Bank’s commitment to social solidarity and recognising their contributions.

Surplus of Good will be an awareness programme that educates the community on innovative and sustainable ways to repurpose surplus food. It is a collaboration between the UAE Food Bank and Fatafeat TV. The program will consist of six episodes in five languages – Arabic, English, Amharic, Indonesian, and Urdu, and will feature innovative recipes that transform surplus food into nutritious meals. The episodes have been put together with insights from chefs, volunteers, and individuals from diverse cultural backgrounds.

His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Food Bank states that United in Giving serves as a ‘call to action for individuals, institutions, and philanthropists to contribute to the welfare of millions’ and aligns with Sheikh Mohammed’s vision in positioning ‘the UAE as a global leader in humanitarian and charitable work while fostering a culture of giving and social responsibility.’

ne'ma, the UAE's National Food Loss and Waste Initiative, is also launching initiatives over Ramadan by reinforcing the importance of responsible consumption and sustainability.

