The question on everyone’s lips…

Eid is around the corner, and the question that everyone is asking is: “Will Eid Al Fitr 2025 fall on March 30 or 31?”. The holiday dates for Eid Al Fitr 2025 have been announced for both the public and private sector, and while we know when they’re going to begin, we don’t know when they will end as this all depends on when the Shawwal moon is sighted and when Eid Al Fitr actually falls. So will we have Wednesday off this week or not?

The International Astronomy Centre has revealed that the crescent moon of Shawwal will be impossible to sight “using any observation methods, including the naked eye, telescopes, and astrophotography techniques” on Saturday, March 29, across all regions of the Arab and Islamic world.

Gulf News spoke to Emirati astronomer and Chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society, as well as a member of the Arab Union for Space and Astronomy, Ibrahim Al-Jarwan. He revealed that precise astronomical calculations indicate the impossibility of sighting the Shawwal crescent after sunset on Saturday, March 29, 2025 (corresponding to 29 Ramadan 1446 AH).

Based on this, the Emirates Astronomy Society anticipates that Ramadan will be completed in full 30 days, with Sunday. So March 30, 2025, should mark the last day of the holy month. Consequently, Eid Al-Fitr is expected to fall on Monday, March 31, 2025 There is more science behind it here.

So will Eid Al Fitr be on March 30 or 31?

It’s likely that it will be on Monday, March 31. If you’re looking for things to do this Eid, there’s lots for you to choose from.