New month, new things to do in Dubai…

Dubai never hits pause, and April is packed with everyday excitement and new things to do across the city. With the cooler weather fading and early summer setting in, it’s the perfect time for poolside relaxation, creative art events, new hotel openings, and lively music concerts. Here are 9 fantastic new things to do in Dubai this April.

World Art Dubai

The region’s largest affordable art fair returns with over 4,000 works from 300 global artists and galleries offering styles from street art to calligraphy, with artworks.

Dubai World Trade Centre, Hall 1 & Za’abeel Halls 1, 2 & 3, April 17 to 20, tickets starting at Dhs20. worldartdubai.com

Bongo’s Bingo

Bongo’s Bingo is back and taking over Bla Bla Dubai for its chaotic twist on the classic game. Expect larger than life Bingo calling, rave intervals, table dancing and madcap prize give-a-ways.

Bla Bla Dubai, The Beach, JBR – 5101 Messer Street – Jumeirah Beach Residence, April 11, tickets staring at Dhs150. dubai.platinumlist.net

Paw Power Challenge

On your barks, get set, go. Join the Paw Power Challenge at Expo City Dubai, a thrilling 2.5km dog race with obstacles, prizes, live entertainment, food, and adoption drives.

Expo City Dubai, Al Wasl Avenue – Dubai, April 5, Race from 6pm, entry Dhs100. pawpowerchallenge.com

Dubai World Cup

A highlight on Dubai’s social and sporting calendar, catch the action-packed horse racing series climax at the 29th Dubai World Cup, where the total prize purse is worth a whopping USD30.5 million.

Dubai Racing Club, Al Meydan Rd – Nad Al Sheba 1, April 5. dubairacingclub.com

Ramp Rules

Exciting community news rolls into JLT with the launch of the new JLT Skate Park. Located opposite ONE JLT, this half-pipe haven offers a compact yet dynamic space for skaters to perfect their tricks.

JLT Skate Park. Located opposite ONE JLT, now open. @jltbydmcc

Celeste Barber

Australia’s comedy queen Celeste Barber (p54) brings her hit show Backup Dancer to Dubai Opera. Expect hilarious stories, big laughs, and plenty of high kicks.

Dubai Opera, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, April 29, tickets starting at Dhs250. dubaiopera.com

Pub in the park

There’s arguably no better way to see off winter than at Pub in the Park, bringing award-winning chefs, epic music, and pop-up pubs. With headliners Example and The Hoosiers, plus great food, drinks, and family fun – it’s the ultimate weekend celebration.

Media City Amphitheatre, April 20, General admission tickets cost Dhs250. pubinthepark.ae

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab

Treat yourself to a staycation at a newly opened coastal destination; Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, where every detail is designed for relaxation. From sea-view rooms to chic, nautical living spaces, you’ll find the perfect spot to unwind. With 11 restaurants and four bars offering everything from Asian to Mediterranean flavours, dining becomes an adventure of its own. Reservations are now open, so book your escape starting on March 14.

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Jumeira St, Umm Suqeim 3. Tel: (0)4 540 8888. @jumeirahmarsaalarab

INA

INA is here – the highly-anticipated fire-cooking concept at J1 Beach is about to touchdown soon, and it’s bringing the renowned Chef Glen Ballis to Dubai to bring the venue to life. INA will complete the circle of 13 restaurants at J1, a beachfront destination unlike any other in the city. This is the perfect time to open the venture, as guests will be able to enjoy the full potential of the restaurant with outdoor seating built for the winter months, with an open-air retractable roof, from where they will be able to view the industrial-style grill directly, located off of the main dining space.

INA, J1 Beach, coming soon. @ina.dubai

