Celebrating Easter in Dubai? Hop on over to these spots…

Easter Sunday is just around the corner, and if you’re looking for some great foodie deals to celebrate this special weekend, look no further. This list has something for everyone, whether you’re celebrating with family, friends or the lonesome. Take your pick – and Happy Easter!

Jamavar Dubai

Spend an Indian-themed Easter this year with Jamavar Dubai. Indulge in an exquisite spread featuring signature classics and limited-edition Easter specials. Dhs395 for the alcoholic package and Dhs295 for the non-alcoholic package.

Jamavar Dubai, Address Residences Opera District, Downtown Dubai, Apr 20, 12.30pm to 4pm, Tel: (0) 4 553 7852, @jamavardubai

CQ French Brasserie

Sunday Lunchday at CQ French Brasserie is getting the Easter makeover – sample a two-course meal with a choice of starter and main from the Sunday Lunchday menu and choose from Couqley signatures like steak frites, steak tartare, spinach ravioli, and more.

CQ French Brasserie, Mövenpick Hotel, Cluster A, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai, Sun, Apr 20, 1pm to 4pm, starts at Dhs218, Tel: (0) 4 514 9339, @cqbrasserie

Dinner by Heston Blumenthal

Head over to Dinner by Heston Blumenthal to celebrate the joy of Easter with a specially curated menu which draws inspiration from the tastes and tales of Britain dating back as far as the 13th century. Featuring a four-course tasting menu with iconic favourites and special desserts.

Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, Atlantis The Royal, Fri to Mon, Apr 18 to 21, Dhs850 per person, Tel: (0) 4 426 2444, @dinnerbyhdubai

Studio Frantzén

For the very first time, Studio Frantzén is offering limited-edition three-course Easter menu, seasonal dishes such as artichoke with grilled asparagus and pea miso, succulent lamb rack with mint raita and charred broccolini.

Studio Frantzén, Atlantis The Palm, Thurs to Sun, Apr 17 to 20, Dhs395, Tel: (0) 54 584 3105, @studiofrantzendubai

Arrogante

Arrogante invites guests to indulge in its Pasqua Brunch, a festive celebration of traditional flavors, live music, and family-friendly entertainment. Celebrate Easter the Italian way with handmade pastas, wood-fired pizzas, and seasonal Italian specialties.

Arrogante, Downtown Dubai, Sun, Apr 20, 12am to 4pm, starting at Dhs275, Tel: (0) 4 570 3653, @arrogantedubai

Roberto’s

The iconic PERLA Brunch is getting a special Easter edition, featuring all the classics enjoyed during Italian Easter, such as baked ricotta and spinach pie, Neapolitan Easter bread with eggs and veal prosciutto and more.

Roberto’s DIFC Gate Village, Sun, Apr 20, 1pm to 4pm, starts at Dhs295, Tel: (0) 4 386 0066, @robertosdubai

DRIFT Dubai

Celebrate Easter at DRIFT Dubai with an indoor brunch experience, featuring a French-inspired menu curated especially for occasion. Sample dishes such as truffle pizza, eggs mimosa with salmon gravlax and more.

DRIFT Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina, Sun, Apr 20, 12pm to 5pm, starts at Dhs380, @driftbeachdubai

La Niña

Step into La Niña’s spectacular Easter brunch, showcasing the very best of Latin Iberian rich flavours and culinary traditions. Tuck into a selection of specially crafted dishes bearing the signature sophistication of La Niña.

La Niña Dubai, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, Sun, Apr 20, 12.30pm to 4pm, Tel: (0) 4 395 1300, @laninadubai

Boardwalk

Celebrate Easter Sunday at Boardwalk, where guests can enjoy a lively afternoon of sunshine, laughter, and Mediterranean delights. With sweeping views of the Creek, families can enjoy an array of exciting Easter-themed activities, including face painting, Easter egg painting, and arts & crafts.

Boardwalk, Dubai Creek Resort, Sun, Apr 20, 1pm to 4pm, starts at Dhs295, Tel: (0) 4 602 1583, @boardwalkdubai

Papas

The Papas Family Easter Brunch invites you to a table inspired by the traditions of Italy’s long, lazy lunches. Gather your family and friends for a table of laughter, great food and Italian traditions.

Papas, InterContinental Dubai Marina, Sun, Apr 20, 2pm to 5pm, Dhs295, Tel: (0) 4 423 8321, @papasdubai

SexyFish

Celebrate at SexyFish with a Sakura-inspired Family Easter Brunch, complete with a handcrafted Valrhona chocolate Easter egg. You can enjoy the eggs at the brunch or even take it home as a luxurious treat.

SexyFish, Innovation One, DIFC, Apr 20, Sun, Tel: (0) 4 381 9000, @sexyfishdxb

Almayass By The Sea

Celebrate Easter with a seaside feast at Almayass By The Sea. Enjoy a vibrant spread of Lebanese-Armenian favourites, from tabbouleh and kebbeh nayeh to batata harra, manti and more. The Yerevan Set Menu is priced at Dhs275 per person for groups of 15 or more, while smaller parties can enjoy the à la carte menu.

Almayass By The Sea, J1 Beach, Dubai, Sun, Apr 20, 12pm to 1am, Tel: (0)4 547 6444, @almayass_dubai

Carna Dubai

Darrio Cecchini will celebrate 50 legendary years of butchery with a one-of-a-kind Easter Sunday Roast. Savour a special roast menu featuring premium lamb and beef cuts, alongside traditional Italian Easter treats such as Colomba cake and chocolate desserts.

Carna Dubai, SLS Hotel, Sun, Apr 20, Dhs350, Tel: (0) 4 607 0737, @carnadubai

Armani/Ristorante

Sample a five-course set menu curated especially for the occasion, featuring dishes like carota, capasanta, ravioli in verde, coniglio, uovo in rosa and more. Dine in true Armani fashion with your friends and family this Easter.

Armani/Ristorante, Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Sat to Mon, Apr 19 to 21, 6.30pm to 11.30pm, Dhs650, Tel: (0) 4 888 3010, @armanihoteldxb

Nuska Beach

Have a beachside Easter at Nuska Beach, with a three-course sharing-style menu with Easter-inspired dishes, paired with free-flowing rosé wine. A live saxophonist and DJ will keep you entertained.

Nuska Beach, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Sat to Sun, Apr 19 to 20, 12pm to 3pm, Dhs545, Tel: (800) 323232, @nuskadubai

Dhow & Anchor

Dhow & Anchor is offering a traditional Easter brunch featuring a hearty honey glazed roast lamb, accompanied by crispy herb potatoes, parsnips, carrots, brussels sprouts, potato gratin, and gravy.

Dhow & Anchor, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Fri to Sun, Apr 18 to 20, 12pm to 10pm, Dhs170, Tel: (800) 323232, @dhowandanchor

Bastion

Bastion is offering an exclusive evening Easter menu paired with exceptional curated wines, starting with sharing-style platters, delectable mains and dessert to end. Sample dishes like veal and potato casserole, roast lamb leg and more.

Bastion, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Fri to Sun, Apr 18 to 20, 6pm to 10.30pm, Dhs395, Tel: (800) 323232, @bastiondubai

Piatti by the Beach

Enjoy the Pasqua brunch at Piatti by the Beach, featuring a family-style menu boasting traditional Italian dishes with picturesque beachfront views. Celebrate a beachfront Easter in Dubai with your family and friends.

Piatti by the Beach, Raffles The Palm Dubai, Sun, Apr 20, 1pm to 4pm, starts at Dhs490, Tel: (0) 4 248 8889, @pitattibythebeach

Le Jardin

Head over to this family-friendly Easter brunch, where you can dine outdoors or outdoors, and enjoy a lavish feast of international cuisines and traditional Easter sweets. There will also be live entertainment and fun-filled activities for kids.

Le Jardin, Raffles The Palm Dubai, Sun, Apr 20, 1pm to 4pm, starts at Dhs495, Tel: (0) 4 248 8888, @rafflesthepalmdubai

Dunes Café

Dunes Café in the lobby of Shangri-La Dubai is inviting guests to feast on an impressive brunch spread featuring signature dishes from the hotel’s renowned restaurants, including pho soup, dim sum, sushi, as well as a wide selection of international cuisine, all perfectly paired with refreshing Easter-themed cocktails and mocktails.

Dunes Café, Shangri-La Dubai, Sun, Apr 20, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs250, Tel: (0) 4 405 2703, @shangrila_dubai

Luigia

Luigia is hosting a whole series of celebrations for Easter in Dubai from Thursday till Monday, including an aperitivo, a special Easter dessert, an Easter Sunday lunch and Pasquetta on Monday, or Easter Monday.

Luigia, Rixos Premium – Jumeirah Beach Residences, Dubai, Thurs to Mon, Apr 17 to 21, Tel: (0) 4 349 6950, @luigiadubai

Social

Social is hosting not just an Easter brunch but also an Easter dinner, both offering a taste of Nonna Maria’s best. Both are three-course menus featuring authentic Italian dishes and that signature Italian hospitality.

Social, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Sun to Mon, Apr 20 to 21, Tel: (0) 4 818 2155, @social_dubai

Mezzerie

Find the perfect family-friendly Easter brunch at Mezzerie, with the ‘Once Upon a Brunch’, an immersive family experience with fairy-tale characters, themed play zones, and live entertainment while indulging in a spectacular festive spread.

Mezzerie, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Sun, Apr 20, 1pm to 4.30pm, starts at Dhs450, Tel: (0) 4 818 2153, @waldorfdubai

Bull & Bear

Celebrate Easter Sunday with a traditional Sunday Roast at Bull & Bear, featuring an array of signature traditional British roast dishes such as the dry age beef striploin, sage and onion stuffed roast maize fed chicken, the 24hr cooked shoulder of lamb with Baharat spices and pomegranates molasses with all the trimmings and much more.

Bul & Bear, Waldorf Astoria DIFC, Sun, Apr 20, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs275, Tel: (0) 4 515 9888, @bullandbear.difc

Kaspia Dubai

Kaspia invites guests to savour the carefully curated selection of signature dishes featuring a fusion of Russian and French flavours, with a touch of Easter. The brunch will also feature live entertainment and dancers.

Kaspia Dubai, DIFC, Sun, Apr 20, 1pm to 6pm, starts at Dhs400, Tel: (0) 4 243 5633, @kaspia.dxb

African Queen

Spend a weekend of celebration at African Queen, with festive flavours and family fun, enjoy heartwarming traditions, an exciting egg hunt, chocolate bunny painting, and face painting for kids.

African Queen, J1 Beach, Sat and Sun, Apr 19 to 20, Tel: (0) 4 570 5546, @africanqueen_dubai

The Roast by Bubbalicious

Mina’s Kitchen, home of the iconic The Roast by Bubbalicious is hosting a special Easter edition with a hearty roast and all the trimmings. Enjoy a full British roast and tuck into an array of dishes and a dedicated corner showcasing traditional Orthodox Easter treat.

Mina’s Kitchen, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Sun, Apr 20, 1pm to 4pm, starts at Dhs450, Tel: (0) 4 511 7373, @minaskitchen_dxb

Bussola

Bussola is hosting an Easter Sunday lunch that combines the best of Italian cuisine, featuring traditional dishes like torta pasqualina spinach and ricotta pie, fresh pasta with seasonal vegetables and fresh cheese

Bussola, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Dubai, Sun, Apr 20, 1pm to 4pm or 2pm to 5pm, Dhs475, Tel: (0) 4 511 7373, @bussoladubai

CÉ LA VI

The Sky High Easter brunch experience at CÉ LA VI invites all to indulge in a set menu featuring all the beloved CÉ LA VI signatures and specially curated Easter desserts and pastries. Bring together your family and friends for a special day.

CÉ LA VI, Level 54, Address Sky View Hotel, Downtown Dubai, Sun, Apr 20, starts at Dhs390, Tel: (0) 4 582 6111, @celavidubai

STAY by Yannick Alléno

Celebrate Easter in Dubai with a set menu showcasing the finest French cuisine at STAY by Yannick Alléno. The Michelin-starred chef and his team have created an indulgent seasonal menu, highlighting the best of Spring produce.

STAY by Yannick Alléno, One&Only The Palm, Sun, Apr 20, 12.30 – 2.30pm, 6.30pm to 12am, starts at Dhs950, Tel: (0) 4 440 1010, @stay_dubai

World Cut Steakhouse

Celebrate Easter in Dubai in style with a luxurious Sunday brunch at World Cut Steakhouse. This indulgent four-course set menu is a dream for meat lovers, featuring premium cuts, fresh seafood, and spring-inspired dishes. The afternoon is elevated with a live performance by resident pianist David Pragmo and ends with a sweet surprise.

World Cut Steakhouse, Al Habtoor Palace, Sun, Apr 20, 12.30pm to 4pm, Tel: (0) 4 435 5577, @worldcutsteakhouse

The Market

Celebrate Easter with the whole family at The Market’s vibrant Easter Brunch. Dive into an international buffet bursting with global flavours—from juicy Tomahawk steaks and roasted lamb to fresh sushi. Kids can enjoy an egg hunt, arts and crafts, and a fun bunny show, all set to upbeat tunes from a live DJ. The Market, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, Sun, Apr 20, 1pm to 4pm, Tel: (0) 4 435 5577, @hiltondubaiahc The Coterie View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Coterie (@the.coterie.group) Make it a fun-filled Easter Sunday at The Coterie with festive activities the whole family will love. Head to the Ibn Battuta branch for exciting Easter egg hunts at 2pm and 4pm in the Tech Centre, supervised by a nanny service for peace of mind. Kids can get creative decorating cookies and gingerbread men at both Ibn Battuta and Meydan locations. The Coterie, Ibn Battuta and Coterie Kitchen, Meydan, Apr 20, Tel: (0) 4 220 1031, @the.coterie.group Cafe de Palma View this post on Instagram A post shared by Café de Palma, Dubai (@cafedepalma.uae) Café de Palma adds a splash of creativity to the celebrations with fun-filled family activities at Dubai Creek Harbour and Palm Jumeirah, including a free egg painting workshop, followed by a magical visit from Alice and the Easter Bunny, and a special Easter workshop. Café de Palma, Dubai Creek Harbour and Palm Jumeirah, Apr 19 – 20, 1pm to 2pm, Tel: (0)4 574 4959, @cafedepalma.uae

Flow Kitchen

Hop into Easter with a festive brunch at Flow Kitchen, Fairmont The Palm, featuring a lavish buffet spread, from fermented delights and cold mezzeh to fresh seafood and holiday favourites. Kids can enjoy a bubble show, face painting, balloon art, and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

Flow Kitchen, Fairmont The Palm, Apr 20, 1pm to 4pm, starts at Dhs350, Tel: (0)4 457 3457, @fairmontthepalm

Envy Restaurant

Celebrate Orthodox Easter in Dubai beachside at Envy Restaurant, Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort, featuring fresh seafood, live cooking stations, and decadent desserts—all with stunning sea views.

Envy, Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort, Apr 20, 1pm to 4pm, starts at Dhs299, Tel: (0) 52 508 1424, @th8palm

Rodina

From April 18 to 20, Rodina invites guests to indulge in a soulful Easter set menu for two, blending comfort and elegance. The experience includes holiday specials like creamy pumpkin soup, Magadan shrimp salad, duck confit, slow-cooked beef rib, and a decadent signature Easter cake with condensed milk sauce.

Rodina, District 8, Dubai, Sun, Apr 18 to 20, Dhs795, Tel: (0)4 385 5100, @rodinadubaimarina

Emirates Golf Club

Step into a whimsical world of chocolate and cheer at the Wonka-themed Easter Family Brunch at Emirates Golf Club. Families can enjoy live performances by Oompa Loompas, a magician dressed as Willy Wonka, and activities like arts and crafts, a petting zoo, and a golden ticket egg hunt.

Emirates Golf Club, Sun, Apr 20, 12.30pm to 4pm, starts at Dhs445, Tel: (0)4 417 9999, @emiratesgc

Images: Supplied/Unsplash