April days in Abu Dhabi…

There’s loads of fun to be had in the capital this April, and as we go into the weekend, you’re spoilt for choice with all the incredible foodie and musical things you can get stuck into. And on that note, here are 8 things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Friday, April 18

Catch the last few shows of Les Misérables The Arena Spectacular

Theatre fans, if you’ve been too busy to realise, Les Misérables The Arena Spectacular is currently in Abu Dhabi running at the Etihad Arena. The worldwide popular show raised the curtains for its opening performance on April 10 and its last show takes place on April 20, 2025. Meaning this is your last weekend to go and check it out.

Les Misérables in Abu Dhabi, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, April 10 to 20, 2025, from Dhs130, @etihadarena.ae

Check out a music festival

Fans of bangin’ beats and mouthwatering eats are in for an absolute treat this April, as Club Social is coming to town again to turn up the volume and the fun with the ultimate weekend party at Etihad Park from April 18 to 20. Whether you’re heading over for the music, the food, or just the unmatched vibes, this three-day festival is where you need to be.

Club Social Abu Dhabi, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, April 18 to 19 5pm onwards, April 20 4pm, prices vary. ticketmaster.ae

Catch some classical music at ADMAF

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abu Dhabi Festival (@abudhabifestival)



The Korean National University of Arts Symphony Orchestra conducted by Chi-Yong Chung is making an exciting visit. This time for the Abu Dhabi Festival, they are performing a programme of Beethoven and Tchaikovsky, preceded by an extract from the ballet Princess Bari by the Korean composer Geon-yong Lee.

The Korean National University of Arts Symphony Orchestra, The Red Theatre, The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Apr 18, 7.30pm to 9.30pm, @abudhabifestival

Saturday, April 19

Check out the brand new teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Abu Dhabi (@whatsonabudhabi)



The wait is finally over. Set within the booming Saadiyat Cultural District, the unprecedented art megaproject will span 17,000 sq. metres and will house exhibits like nothing you’ve ever seen before. Here, you’ll be able to experience a truly unique, one-of-a-kind experience – because admittedly, no two experiences shall be the same. With stunning visuals, light displays and music that puts you in a trance, this is an experience of a lifetime. Read more here.

teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Cultural District, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, opens Friday, April 18, from Dhs150, teamlababudhabi.com

Head to Middle East Film & Comic Con

Get ready, Abu Dhabi – the Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC) is back, bigger and bolder than ever before. From April 18 to 20, the ADNEC Centre will transform into the ultimate hub for all things pop culture. With celebrity appearances, epic panels, exclusive collectibles, and a whole lot of surprises in store, it’s shaping up to be a weekend you won’t want to miss.

Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC), ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi, from April 18 to 20, Friday 1-day pass for Dhs150, Saturday 1-day pass for Dhs185, Sunday 1-day pass for Dhs159, 3-day pass for Dhs395, Super VIP for Dhs2600, and VIP for Dhs1000, mefcc.com

Have a groovy Easter weekend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Restaurant & Beach Club (@ilios.abudhabi)



Ilios Restaurant & Beach Club is offering a groovy way to celebrate Easter this year. Live it up at the Beats Easter Pre-Party with House Movement & TKL. Start the celebrations at 5pm with golden skies and deep house vibes as HOUSE MOVEMENT and TKL take over the decks. Expect high energy, sunset beats, and coastal cool at its finest.

Ilios Restaurant &Beach Club, Sat, Apr 19, 5pm till late, ladies at Dhs99 and gents at Dhs200, Tel: (0) 2 419 8508, @ilios.abudhabi

Sunday, April 20

Celebrate a foodie Easter in the capital

SUSHISAMBA Abu Dhabi is all set to roll out their Easter brunch, so diners can enjoy the celebrated concept’s breathtaking ambiance as they dig into its signature dishes. Celebrate the occasion with an exquisite blend of traditional Japanese, Brazilian, and Peruvian flavours. Ingredients from Japan such as kinmedai, amberjack, hirame, and tuna, alongside fresh, organic produce from UAE-based farms will lay the table for you this Easter.

SUSHISAMBA, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, April 20, 1pm to 3.30pm. Tel: (0)2 811 5882, @sushisambaabudhabi

Spend Arabian nights at Ornina Arabian Lounge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ornina Arabian Lounge (@orninalounge)

You might also like Last chance: 11 green spots you can visit in the UAE before summer hits

Close of the weekend with some Arabian music and food at Ornina Arabian Lounge. The night comes alive with dynamic DJ beats, creating the perfect blend of music while you savor an exquisite dinner and enjoy a mesmerizing belly dance performance.

Ornina Arabian Lounge, Al Rahah, Tues to Sun, 8pm onwards, Tel: (0) 50 696 9312, @orninalounge

Images: Supplied/Getty