Spotted: Where stars dine, shine, and unwind in the UAE…

It’s never a dull moment in the UAE, with famous faces popping up and celebrities spotted all over the place. Whether they’re dining out, embracing adventure, or delivering unforgettable performances, the UAE is the ultimate playground for A-listers.

Here’s a look at the celebrities spotted in the UAE this week.

Yuki Tsunoda

F1 driver Yuki Tsunoda was spotted enjoying a sophisticated seafood dinner at Alici, the renowned Italian restaurant on Bluewaters Island.

Ye and Bianca

Ye and Bianca with their friends and family in Dubai today pic.twitter.com/sfV8Hb8mrQ — Ye Bianca (@YeandBianca) January 7, 2025

Kanye West (Ye) and his wife Bianca were spotted dining with friends and family at Atlantis The Palm. The couple kept it low-key but couldn’t escape the spotlight as they enjoyed the evening surrounded by Dubai’s opulence.

Lando Norris

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lando Norris (@lando)

F1 star Lando Norris made the most of his time in Dubai, blending fine dining with adrenaline-filled adventures. He was spotted at Milos, the upscale Greek seafood restaurant at Atlantis The Royal, against the stunning backdrop of Palm Jumeirah. Norris was also seen tearing through the dunes on a desert buggy with friends. The high-speed adventure showcased the F1 driver’s love for excitement off the track, adding a touch of desert charm to his UAE visit.

Coldplay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coldplay (@coldplay)

Coldplay lit up Abu Dhabi with a performance fans called unforgettable. Ahead of their show, the band shared their support for ocean conservation through Azraq on Instagram stories, inspiring attendees to become ocean ambassadors.

Elyanna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elyanna اليانا (@elyanna)



Elyanna, who headlined for Coldplay, stunned the crowd not only with her angelic voice but also with her signature henna art, a staple of her stage looks. Her soulful performance of “We Pray” alongside Chris Martin was a standout moment of the night.

Jimmy Carr

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Carr (@jimmycarr)



Wrapping up the week, comedian Jimmy Carr delivered a laugh-out-loud show at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, leaving fans calling it one of his best performances yet.

Images: Instagram/X