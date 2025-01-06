We took the inaugural flight from Dubai to Edinburgh. Here’s what it’s like…

At the end of 2024, Emirates took delivery of its first Airbus A350, a landmark move in the airline’s storied history, as it’s the first time the Dubai-born carrier has added a new aircraft type to its fleet since 2008.

And on Friday January 3, the first Emirates A350 took flight, its inaugural route taking travellers to the architecturally stunning Scottish capital of Edinburgh. While Edinburgh is the first route to be serviced by Emirates’ next-generation aeroplane, it won’t be the last: A350’s will jet off for Kuwait and Bahrain on January 8, and in the coming years some 65 A350’s will join the Emirates fleet.

We took flight on the inaugural route, to bring you a complete guide as to what to expect onboard the Emirates A350.

What makes the Emirates A350 special?

Well, everything really. It’s been designed as a futuristic new addition to the Emirates fleet, as the award-winning airline looks to continue to position itself as the global airline of choice.

The wide-body, modern aircraft is designed with extra-high ceilings and wider aisles across all cabin classes, so the plane somehow feels more spacious. There’s more space for economy class passengers to stretch out thanks to the seat configuration, and throughout the plane the overhead storage lockers are larger than the airline’s other aircrafts.

The Airbus A350 has been given some beautiful aesthetic upgrades too. The plush business class seats in stitched cream leather feature individual mini-bars, the ghaf tree motif is illuminated in warm white in the business class cabin, and even the economy seats are designed in the airline’s signature grey and new ocean blue shade.

What’s new across the board?

The high-spec upgrades mean all travellers benefit from faster and more efficient WiFi. On our journey, the coverage rarely disconnects on a 7-hour flight – which will be welcome news for business travellers. The user portal, which was previously multi-step, has been simplified to make sign in swifter and simpler, especially for Skywards members.

If you’re in a window seat, you’re in charge of the mood with electric window blinds designed to help you transition from day to night.

Screens have all been upgraded too, and whether it’s the 13.3-inch in economy and premium economy, or the 20-inch in business class, all screens are now cinematic 4K, for your viewing pleasure. The touch screen ability also somehow feels more reactive. And one feature many Emirates travellers will be pleased about, is once you’ve decided what to watch, you can skip through the ads at the start.

The ice system has also had an upgrade, and there’s now five cameras to chart your journey from, and the menu is also available to view on ice. And adding to the array of movies, TV shows, podcasts, music and games already available, they’ve also added an impressive collection of magazines to read onboard, from business and tech to lifestyle and entertainment.

Seating options

With space for 312 passengers, the Airbus A350 is designed to service Emirates’ short and medium haul routes. It offers three cabin classes: 32 business class seats, 21 premium economy seats, and 259 economy seats. You won’t find first class onboard the A350, as Emirates looks to prioritise offering Premium Economy across its route network.

What’s premium economy like on the A350?

Emirates’ newest cabin offering, premium economy, is now available on over 30 routes on the airline’s network. On the A350, the 21 seats are configured in a 2 – 3 – 2 setting, and are all dressed in the same luxe cream leather as business class, and each pitch is generously sized so that passengers get comfy foot rests and reclining seats, perfect for getting some much-needed shut eye on a mid-haul flight, and after lunch we find ourselves drifting off for a few hours, to wake refreshed and ready to enjoy the weekend. Speaking of food, a condensed iteration of the business class menu awaits economy passengers, and on our flight, a prettily plated salmon tartare (a nod to the route’s final destination), a flavourful shallot-crusted Aberdeen angus tenderloin, and a rich and creamy chocolate caramel cake are served on Royal Doulton china with a trio of wine options from a choice of white, red and sparkling. It’s far fancier than economy, and even comes with a choice of breads silver served. The team drop by regularly to offer juices and alcoholic drink top-ups, and an optional afternoon tea is served as a lighter second meal for those looking to touch down fully fuelled up.

What’s business class like on the A350?

In business class, the A350 features 32 next generation seats, that feel even swankier than their A380 counterparts. While you’ll find no central bar onboard this smaller aircraft, each of the seats is fitted with its own mini-bar, where chilled still and sparkling water, and two snack packs if you get hungry, await. The smart leather seats petrol heads may recognise as they’re modelled on the Mercedes S Class, and are laid out as a 1 – 2 – 1 configuration. Book the single window seats for the best views as you fly, or if you’re travelling as a couple, the central seats feel cosier.

You get all the plush business class features you’ve come to expect from Emirates: a welcome drink of fresh juice or Champagne after you’ve boarded, a fluffy blanket, and amenity kits of slippers and pillows, plus toiletries to keep you feeling fresh on longer distance flights. But on the A350, the lie-flat seats also come with state-of-the art controls with five modes for the lighting so you can dictate the mood, and a wireless charging spot for your phone on the side cocktail table.

Prices

One-way fares from Dubai to Edinburgh are priced from Dhs1,365 in economy, Dhs4,095 in premium economy, and Dhs9,355 in business. You can book them via emirates.com.