The best places to head to before (or after) it’s showtime…

Les Miserables has arrived in the capital after months of waiting, and it’s officially time for the curtains to go up so Abu Dhabi can get a piece of this award-winning production. But before (or after) you head over to the Arena, you can get refuelled at a series of fine spots on Yas Bay. Here are our picks:

McCafferty’s

One of the capital’s premier Irish pubs, McCafferty’s is the place when you want to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, enjoy a great football game, catch Six Nations action, or just unwind with the mates after a long week. Sip on your favourite hops, grapes and cocktails at unbeatable prices.

McCafferty’s, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, 9am to 8pm daily. @mccaffertysyas

Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar The Trilogy by Buddha-Bar’s rooftop lounge, this is where you need to head on Yas for a great Abu Dhabi sunset, or for those laid back hangs with the gang. With sweeping views of Yas Bay and a soon-to-arrive beach, tuck into a menu that features a fusion of Mediterranean and Asian flavors, presented in a tapas-style format, paired with an impressive cocktail selection. @siddhartalounge_abudhabi Barbossa The party vibes are aplenty here, and Yas Bay’s resident Mexican eat is where you’ll want to be on a Thursday night. Popular for its Mexican and Latin American flavors, and a lively atmosphere that combines authentic flavours with brilliant beats, it’s gained a loyal following with its Happy Hour, Margarita Monday, Taco Tuesday, Tequila Friday and more. Did we mention tonight is Ladies’ Night from 8pm to 11pm? Barbossa, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, noon to 1am. @barbossa_auh Hanar Yas Bay is now home to Hanar, a brand-new addition to some of the finest, taste-packed eats that line this beachside strip of top restaurants in the capital. At Hanar, you’ll be spoiled for choice with a menu of marvellous Mesopotamian flavours, nostalgia-inducing dishes and fresh ingredients that power their Anatolian delights. Get set to savour a sumptuous sharing-style menu, at a spot that will soon face the new beach – it’s all in the works. Just exit the Arena, turn to your left and explore this spot on Yas Bay – if you can’t find it, their buggies will be happy to get you there in a flash. Hanar, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 6pm to midnight daily. Tel: (0)2 675 1641. @hanar_restaurant Cafe del Mar Also along the waterfront and en route to the Arena, one of the capital’s liveliest outposts, Café del Mar, has built quite the following with a lagoon pool, boutique beach, and Ibizan beats. With everything from a BBQ spread, brunch, seaside eats, and themed nights, you’ll find yourself stopping and deliberating even if you aren’t hungry. It’s just that kind of spot. Yas Bay Waterfront, 10am to 11pm weekdays, 10am to 12am weekends. Tel: (0)50 402 2283. @cafedelmarabudhabi

The Lighthouse Restaurant and Bar

This exciting Mediterranean concept lines the Yas waterfront and has been described as a gathering point for members of the region’s creative community. It’s quaint, relaxing, and by the water, and the ideal tranquility you need before or after a big show at the Etihad Arena.

The Lighthouse Restaurant & Bar, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Monday to Friday 8am to 12am, Sat and Sun 8am to 1am. Tel: (0)2 236 7831, @thelighthouse_abudhabi

Paradiso One of Yas Bay’s leading culinary lights, Paradiso is the latest Abu Dhabi project from Groupe Barrière, a restaurant built on the culinary vision of three Michelin Star awarded talent, Chef Pierre Gagnaire (Fouquet’s) and French-cuisine queen Chef Nicole Rubi. Don’t miss your photo op with the cute Vespa out front. Yas Bay, Yas Island, daily 12pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (050) 437 2869. @paradisoabudhabi

Bushra by Buddha-Bar

Fill up on mouthwatering Levantine fare at Bushra on Yas Bay, a spot known for its seaside setting, beautiful business lunches, and excellent all-day selections. One third of the Buddha Bar trilogy that also comprises Zeera and Siddharta Lounge, get your eats in before or after the big show.

Bushra by Buddha-Bar, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri 1pm to 4pm, Dhs99 house. Tel: (0)50 601 1195. @bushra_abudhabi

Asia Asia

Trendy Asiatic decor, a great menu that rolls out all the Asian specialities you came for and a gorgeous view of the Yas Bay pier are all that you need and more, especially when you already plan to watch Les Miserables this evening.

Yas Bay, Yas Island, 6pm to 1am weekdays, 2pm to 1am weekends. Tel: (02) 235 8663, abudhabi.asia-asia.com

Images: supplied, What’s On archive