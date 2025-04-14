Find your techno music dreams come true at elrow Dubai 2025…

Mega techno and house music festival, elrow is returning to Dubai this summer, but you already knew that. Mark your calendars for Saturday, May 17 for the ultimate season closing, as some of the biggest names in techno and house music will bring the house down for one night only at the world’s most iconic party.

Last year, at elrow XXL, Fisher took to the stage with his infectious beats and iconic stage presence. British DJ and producer Eats Everything also joined the line-up along with De La Swing and Toni Varga. Besides the cool tunes, festival goers can also expect an amalgamation of art and theatrical performances. Basically, a dope day out.

This year’s theme also features the The Rowlympics. The Rowlympic Games is a big fan favorite, bringing the chaos of the coliseum to the stage alongside some of the biggest DJ’s in the world right now. All this with the mind-bending visuals, over-the-top decorations, and performers – you can’t miss this.

The lineup for this year is out now – come down to catch Bora Uzer, Ilario Alicante, Franky Rizardo, Kasia, Stasi Sanlin, Patrick Topping, Tini Gessler and Quilliam bring their best to Dubai at this mega-rave. Rest assured, this is only the first round of artists announced, with more to be revealed soon, including the headliner.

More about the artists…

We have Bora Uzer, the Miami-based Turkish DJ/producer, as well as Italy’s own Ilario Alicante, and British selector and founder of Trick record label Patrick Topping. The lineup also features German house giant Tini Gessler will be joined by Stasi Sanlin, a huge part of Middle East’s electronic dance scene, hailing from Central Asia.

While the first wave of tickets is already sold out, the second wave of tickets are still up for grabs, and you can secure yours at Platinum List. Tickets start from Dhs200 and are selling fast, so cop yours now. Get ready to party with over 12,000 people.

elrowdubai.com, @elrowofficial

