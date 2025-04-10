Jenny from the block returns…

Missed Jennifer Lopez when she performed in Abu Dhabi just a few months ago in February 2025 for Saadiyat Nights? Don’t worry, the American singer and songwriter is returning for another performance in the capital at the Etihad Arena in July.

Jennifer Lopez will take to the stage on Tuesday, July 29, 2025 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by On The JLo (@onthejlo)

We spied the announcement on J. Lo’s (as she is most commonly called) official Instagram account, @onthejlo.

However, we haven’t been able to track down an official website (usually the Etihad Arena) to purchase tickets just yet, but we are keeping an eye open for any announcements.

J Lo has a string of hits that is sure to have the crowd singing along. Some of her belters include Let’s Get Loud, Dance Again, Waiting for Tonight, If You Had My Love, Love Don’t Cost a Thing and many more.

Stay tuned!

Other huge stars heading to the capital

Katy Perry

The Formula 1 cars won’t be the only Roar you will hear at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Katy Perry is coming to Abu Dhabi to perform for the Yasalam After-Race Concerts over the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December 2025. Katy Perry is set to perform on Sunday, December 7, 2025, and is sure to add to the loud cheers post the glittering Firework(s) that will go off on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on the final day of the racing action at the Yas Marina Circuit. A perfect way to end the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025.

Read more here.

Ed Sheera

The one and only Ed Sheeran is returning to the UAE. He is one of the biggest stars on the planet, and you can catch him singing pure magic in Abu Dhabi in April 2025. The Perfect singer will be headlining a new music festival, OFFLIMITS, set to take place on Saturday, April 26 at Etihad Park, Yas Island. Tickets are now on sale from Dhs495, available via platinumlist.net.

Guns N’ Roses

Legendary rock supergroup Guns N’ Roses are all set to make a rip-roaring return to the UAE capital on May 27, for what’s about to be yet another epic night at the Etihad Arena following their memorable performance in the summer of 2023. The four-decade strong rock powerhouses will bring fans to their feet with yet another arena-shaking show that is sure to include super hits such as Sweet Child O’ Mine, Welcome to the Jungle and more, as they embark on a summer tour of the Middle East and Europe.

Hans Zimmer Live

Veteran German composer and Hollywood soundtrack stalwart Hans Zimmer will be bringing his musical mastery to the UAE capital for the very first time. He will be performing at the Etihad Arena, and after selling out his show on May 31, 2025, the musical genius added a second date. The living legend, accompanied by a skilled orchestra has become a premier brand in scoring some of the biggest box-office busters in cinema history, including Interstellar, Dune, Dune: Part Two, Inception, The Dark Knight, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Lion King, and Gladiator. You can also look forward to a special touch at his Abu Dhabi performance, as Zimmer will celebrate the capital city’s role in the Dune movie series.

Featured image: Getty Images