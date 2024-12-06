Get ready to groove in 2025…

As the world of music festivals continues to evolve, the UAE is ready to host another year of next-level moments. From iconic electronic beats to nostalgic 80s vibes, 2025 promises an exciting lineup of international music festivals that will have you dancing under the stars. With a jam-packed schedule ahead, 2025 is shaping up to be a spectacular year for festival-goers across the UAE. Whether you’re an electronic music fan, a retro lover, or simply after a weekend of fun in the sun, the UAE’s festival scene has you covered. Let’s dive into the music festivals you can’t miss in 2025.

Dubai

Break the Block

Break the Block is back, and it’s bringing the ultimate urban block party to Expo City Dubai on February 1. Break the Block is not your average night out; it’s a high-energy celebration of music, dance, and immersive visuals. Taking place at Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City Dubai, this mesmerizing block party promises to spark the Dubai nightlife scene with electrifying beats, epic light shows, and unforgettable performances. Headlining the night is Bonobo, the British electronic music legend whose intricate beats and live instrumentation have earned him a global following. Also joining the lineup are two top-tier artists from the Soulection collective, known for their boundary-pushing, genre-defying sounds. JAEL, the Dutch producer behind soulful beats like “Nancy Junglist”, and Rosey Gold, who blends South African rhythms with an electrifying mix of genres, will keep the vibes flowing and the crowd moving.

Expo City Dubai, Feb 1, Dhs195. Ticketmaster.ae

UNTOLD

After the spectacular success of its 2024 debut, UNTOLD Dubai is set to return in November 2025, with a bigger, bolder event than before. The festival’s inaugural four-day celebration at Expo City saw 185,000 attendees, with performances from global superstars like Ellie Goulding, Armin Van Buuren, and Major Lazer, it was a true highlight of the music scene. UNTOLD 2025 promises to build on that momentum, still likely to be held at Expo City, and a fresh roster of artists. Expect not just music but a whole festival experience, complete with interactive activations, street performances, and breathtaking visual displays.

You can register now to be first to hear about line-up and ticket details via untold.ae

Sole DXB

Sole DXB is making its comeback in 2025, returning to Dubai from December 12 to 14. If you’ve been, you know—it’s all about that vibrant mix of music, fashion, art, and design. Expect boundary-pushing creativity, contemporary culture, and global talent, defining the festival’s unique vibe. The 2024 edition, held from December 13 to 15, featured an expanded lineup of artists and speakers, further solidifying Sole DXB’s place as a cornerstone of Dubai’s cultural scene. It’s more than just an event; it’s a cultural movement – one you won’t want to miss.

Sole DXB, Dubai Design District. @soledxb

Abu Dhabi

Club Social

For a weekend packed with nostalgic anthems and indie bangers, Club Social Abu Dhabi is the place to be. Scheduled for April 18-20, 2025, the festival at Etihad Park will feature performances from the likes of Usher, Snow Patrol, and The Kooks. This celebration of feel-good music is sure to transport you back in time, blending pop, rock, and indie hits. With a mix of live music, creative activations, and more, Club Social is the perfect festival for music lovers and nostalgia seekers alike.

Club Social, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, April 18 to 20, tickets available January 2025 from Dhs295. clubsocial.ae

OFFLIMITS

OFFLIMITS 2025 is turning up the heat. Joining Ed Sheeran on April 26 at Etihad Park are the Kaiser Chiefs, bringing indie rock anthems like Ruby and I Predict a Riot to Abu Dhabi. With their electrifying energy and timeless hits, the Leeds-born band is set to light up the stage alongside Sheeran’s epic two-hour set. More artists will be announced soon.

OFFLIMITS Festival, Etihad Park, Yas Island, April 26, 2025, from Dhs495. platinumlist.net

Ras Al Khaimah

Desert Groove

Desert Groove, part of Groove on The Grass, returns to Ras Al Khaimah on February 7-8, 2025. Set against the stunning dunes of The Dunes Desert Resort, this two-day festival will offer a rich blend of local and international talent, stunning visuals, and a laid-back desert vibe. Featuring holistic activities, an arts and fashion bazaar, and mouthwatering food options, Desert Groove is a perfect escape for those on the lookout for both relaxation and high-energy beats under the stars.

Groove on the Grass, The Dunes, Al Wadi desert, Ras Al Khaimah, February 7 and 8, 2025 at 4pm, with tickets priced at Dhs275. Tel: (0)501 596488. @grooveonthegrass

Images: What’s On archive