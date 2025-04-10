The night’s about to get LITT…

If you’re still making (last minute) Thursday night plans, this might just be the one to lock in. LITT, the mysterious new nightlife concept hidden inside KIRA, is hosting Calussa tonight – and it’s set to be a night built on solid, distinct sound, in a space that’s warm and intimate.

The gig

Tonight, Thursday April 10, LITT turns up the tempo with a live set by Calussa – the Cuban-American DJ duo/brothers known for their raw, rhythmic yet powerful take on house music. Whether you’ve caught their sets in Tulum, Mykonos, or Miami, or you’re hearing them for the first time, expect a sound that’ll keep you dancing in one of the city’s most stunning new spots. The vibe? Deep, low-lit, and intimate.

The sound

Calussa’s style leans into tribal grooves and layered percussion, often pulling influence from their Cuban roots. It’s house music, yes – but warmer, more soulful, and built for a dancefloor that doesn’t quit. Their tracks have a distinct texture: shakers, congas, chants – always rhythmic, always evolving.

The duo

Behind Calussa are brothers Andrew and Gino Gomez, who’ve been steadily gaining global recognition. Beyond DJ sets, they run their own label Habitat and have collaborated with the likes of Nic Fanciulli and Dennis Cruz. Their live sets are known for spontaneity, percussion overlays, and crowd connection – just pure sound and good music.

The details

LITT, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab Hotel, Jumeirah St, Umm Suqeim 3, Thursday, April 10. For table bookings, call (0)54 709 0002, or contact reservations@littbarclub.com. @littbarclub

