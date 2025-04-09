Luciano is performing at Bâoli Dubai next weekend
Friday nights made for music…
Dubai weekends have always been about one thing: music. From every genre to every vibe, there’s always a set that matches whatever you’re feeling. Next Friday, the sound is minimal, groovy, with a Latin twist. If that sounds like your kind of night, then Luciano is the artist you’ll want to hear.
The night
Happening next Friday, April 18 at Bâoli. Luciano will be taking over the decks from midnight to 2am, bringing his signature sound to one of the city’s most iconic nightlife venues. This one is not to be missed as Luciano himself is excited to play at Bâoli for the first time. As he shares “Dubai has always been a city with an incredible energy, and I can’t wait to bring my sound to Bâoli Dubai for the very first time. Get ready for something special”.
The sound
Luciano’s sound is minimal, groovy with a Latin twist that keeps things feeling organic and alive – warm, rhythmic, and soulful.
The man
View this post on Instagram
The Chilean-swiss DJ has been in the game for over two decades, and his name is synonymous with quality in the electronic music world. As the founder of Cadenza records and a ten-time DJ award winner, Luciano established himself as one of the most respected figures in the industry. Luciano’s career has taken him from the wild parties of Ibiza to the underground scenes of South America. Wherever he plays, Luciano has a a unique way of connecting with his audience.
Also read
Gig reminder: ANTS will take over Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience this weekend
DJ Sama Abdulhadi is coming to Dubai this April
9 fantastic new things to do in Dubai this April
The details
Date: Friday, April 18
Venue: Bâoli Dubai, Jumeirah
Set time: Midnight – 2am
Early sets by: Doumea + Krystyano
Bookings: baoli-restaurant.com
Images: Supplied