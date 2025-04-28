Find Jooksing by Chef Kelvin Cheung in Neighbourhood Food Hall…

Chef Kelvin Cheung of Jun’s fame is bringing a brand new concept to Dubai, and it’s a little different from the sit-down dining you’ll find at Jun’s. Say hello to Jooksing, a fast, easy and delicious fusion of American and Chinese food – the glorious Chinese takeout.

The concept is brought to you by Three Layer Hospitality, also behind Jun’s, Pind Bathinda and Circle of Crust, and joins a laundry list of stellar homegrown, quick-dining concepts that populate Neighbourhood Food Hall.

Never fully Chinese, never fully American – these are all the quintessential American-style Chinese takeout classics we all know and love. Filled with comfort and packed with flavours, Jooksing is Chef Kelvin’s take on the age-old concept and opening very soon.

What’s On the menu?

Think a small, industrial, cloud-style kitchen, where the woks are constantly busy and the flames always high. The full menu, joyously short and sweet, was revealed on the kitchen’s Instagram page, which you can follow here for more updates.

Options to choose from include spring rolls, crab rangoon, two types of wings, beef and chicken variations of the kung pao, Mongolian, sweet and sour, and garlic and broccoli variety, and different types of fried rice and chow mein.

Everything is cheaply priced, sitting between Dhs25 and Dhs55, gluten-free and visually tantalising – perfect for when you want just a spot of great, flavour-filled, comforting food without having to contemplate your financial literacy.

Okay, but what is jooksing?

Jook-sing is a Cantonese term for an expat Chinese person who was born in the West – essentially Chinese-Americans who aren’t fully either and a little bit of each. The name is a nod to Chef Kelvin’s multicultural heritage, who is Chinese by origin, was born in Canada, raised in Chicago.

Jooksing, Neighbourhood Food Hall, Motor City, opening soon, @eatjooksing

