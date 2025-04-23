It’s going to be a fun one…

Gamers, assemble, Dubai Esports and Games Festival 2025 is coming this weekend and will be on for two weeks, from Friday, April 25 to Sunday, May 11. This is the fourth edition of the festival and it’s promising to be the best one yet.

It’s 17 days of fun with action-packed events for all ages and interests. There are competitions, cutting-edge gaming technology, and industry-defining trends.The event is geared towardsm everyone, from families, friends, fans, casual gamers, and even esports champions. There’s truly something for all ages, gaming, abilities, and interests.

A popular experience returning this year is the GameExpo event, which is the festivals flagship, it will be from 9 to 11 May at Dubai World Trade Centre. A dream for gamers, there will be explore eight themed gaming zones, from high-stakes esports tournaments to retro arcade nostalgia, Sim Racing, and Web3 Gaming experiences.

Other experiences include GameExpo Summit, Dubai Cosplay Championship, Play Beyond, as well as citywide tournaments, education challenges, and engaging experiences allowing attendees to immerse themselves in various aspects of gaming and learning. From high-stakes esports battles to immersive gaming experiences, and exclusive previews of next-generation technology, DEF is the perfect chance for players, creators, and industry leaders to come together to shape the future of gaming.

You can find the schedule for the Dubai Esports and Games Festival 2025 and more info here.

There are lots of events happening in Dubai this weekend, Mochakk is playing, Michael Bibi is coming to Ushuaia, and more…