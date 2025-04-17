It’s Bibi time in Dubai…

If you’ve been waiting for a proper house night in Dubai, here it is. Michael Bibi is heading to the Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience next Saturday, April 26 – and it’s already looking like one of the biggest sets of the season.

The London-born DJ and producer has been reshaping the house music scene for over a decade, from his early Solid Grooves days to festival takeovers like Coachella and Glastonbury. He even lit up the main stage at Ushuaïa Ibiza last summer – and now he’s bringing that same energy to Dubai for a one-off set by the harbour.

The venue

Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience has been hosting some huge names lately, and Bibi’s the next one up. Expect insane production, open-air vibes, and a crowd that’s there for the music. He’ll be joined by Ahmed Spins, with more names on the lineup dropping soon.

The tracks

You’ve definitely heard Hanging Tree, Different Side, or Got The Fire in a set before – and if you haven’t, you’ve got time to catch up. Bibi’s sound hits deep: groovy, dark, and impossible to stand still through.

The moment

After taking time away from touring, Bibi’s return has been emotional, powerful, and packed. Dubai’s stop feels special – and with the harbour as the backdrop, this one’s going to go off.

The details

The show is on Saturday, April 26. Tickets starting at Dhs195, available on dubai.platinumlist.net

