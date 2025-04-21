One of the world’s thinnest towers – the Muraba Veil…

You read that right. Dubai is all set to erect another architectural wonder to add to the many existing ones glittering on the skyline. The Muraba Veil will one of the world’s thinnest residential towers, and is to be located along the Dubai Water Canal.

Designed to be just one apartment wide, the building will sit at 22.5 metres or 73-feet wide and rise to 380 metres (1,247 feet), with 74 storeys plus five basement levels. The tower will have an estimated 131 units with a mix of 2, 3, 4 and 5-bedroom apartments.

While the primary developers of the project are of course Muraba, the project is a collaboration between Muraba and RCR Arquitectes, and engineered by WSP and Arup. It has an estimated value of Dhs775,783,000 (211.2 million doallars), according to the Dubai Land Department.

The origins of the design…

The design draws inspiration from Arabian homes, and will be an extremely exclusive address in the heart of Dubai, offering complete privacy and connection with nature – lush gardens, pure water and private vegetation. The apartments present as elevated garden villas, with lush terraces.

The facade of the building will perhaps be the highlight of the structure, allowing for free-flow of natural air and reduced reliance on artificial air-conditioning with Islamic Mashrabiya-inspired screening – ornate screens that shielded the balconies of Arabian houses, offering protection from the sun while preserving privacy inside the home.

Essentially, the building will be sheltered by a movable stainless steel mesh facade inspired by customs and traditions, offering a stunning blend of contemporary and traditional, the old and the new, the past and the present. The facade will enable residents to control the degree of visibility inwards and outwards.

The amenities of the tower, reserved exclusively for the residents, include a subterranean wellness spa, restaurant, and private cinema, as well as inner courtyards with lush greenery, shaded seating and pools.

The units will start at Dhs18 million, and the estimated date of completion for the project is December 2028. Watch this space for further updates…

