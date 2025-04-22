RTA has inaugurated a new bridge that could ease Dubai traffic flow…

A new bridge was inaugurated by the RTA this past week and will reportedly cut down travel time by 67 per cent.

The bridge, connecting Jumeirah Street to Al Mina Street in the direction of the Infinity Bridge, is the latest opening in a series of extensions being added to the road network of Dubai in a bid to combat perhaps the most pressing problem of now – traffic and congestion.

The bridge spans 985 metres and features two lanes that can accommodate up to 3,200 vehicles per hour. This new diversion will significantly reduce traffic and congestion in the area, and cut down travel times, from 12 minutes to 4 minutes for motorists traveling from Jumeirah Street towards Infinity Bridge via Al Mina Street.

This bridge is part of Phase 4 of a larger project of the construction of five bridges totalling 3.1 km, with a combined capacity of 19,400 vehicles per hour across all lanes. The second quarter of 2025 is expected to see the completion of another 780-metre, three-lane bridge connecting Infinity Bridge to Al Wasl Street via Al Mina Street.

The Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project is split into 5 phases. Several roadworks have already been completed, with RTA having completed 90 per cent of Phase 4 of the project, This phase also includes the Al Khaleej Street Tunnel Project. Phase 5 is yet to be announced

The corridor extends 4.8 kilometres from the intersection of Sheikh Rashid Road and Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street to the Falcon Intersection on Al Mina Street.

The aim of the project is to improve connectivity between Deira and Bur Dubai while also connecting upcoming major developments, including Dubai Islands, Deira Waterfront, Dubai Maritime City, and Port Rashid.

Once completed, the corridor will benefit about one million residents, according to the RTA, and significantly reducing travel time from 104 minutes to just 16 minutes by 2030. The project is designed to enhance road safety standards while delivering an estimated Dh45 billion in economic benefits over the next 20 years.

@rta_dubai

Images: RTA