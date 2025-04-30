Another busy quarter, another win for DXB…

Dubai International Airport (DXB) is off to a flying start in 2025, welcoming 23.4 million guests through its doors in the first quarter alone. With a 1.5% increase over the same period last year – despite 2024 already setting records – DXB is proving once again why it stands tall as the world’s leading international airport.

A new high in January

January stood out in particular, with DXB recording 8.5 million guests – the highest monthly traffic in its history. The result highlights not just Dubai’s growing appeal as a global destination but the strength of DXB as the airport of choice for millions of travellers from around the world.

Global travel flows through Dubai

India remained the airport’s top destination country in Q1, with 3 million guests travelling between Dubai and cities across the subcontinent. Following close behind were Saudi Arabia (1.9 million), the UK (1.5 million), Pakistan (1 million), the US (804,000), and Germany (738,000).

London once again led at the city level, with 935,000 guests, followed by Riyadh (759,000), Jeddah (627,000), Mumbai (615,000), and New Delhi (564,000). The start of the year also saw a strong lift in leisure travel, driven by seasonal peaks during Eid holidays and spring break. Destinations like the Czech Republic (+30.6%), Vietnam (+28.6%), and Spain (+20.2%) recorded some of the highest growth rates, showing how travellers are expanding their horizons.

Moving millions with precision

In total, DXB handled 111,000 flight movements during the quarter, marking a 1.9% increase from last year. On average, each flight carried 215 guests – a strong indicator of continued demand and airline capacity through Dubai’s hub.

Supporting this surge, the airport processed more than 21 million bags, with a success rate of 99.8% – translating to fewer than 1.95 mishandled bags per 1,000 guests. Cargo volumes were slightly softer, with 517,000 tonnes moved during Q1, reflecting a modest 3.6% year-on-year contraction.

Fast, efficient, and guest-centred

Despite handling record-breaking numbers, DXB kept guest journeys efficient and comfortable. Thanks to the use of real-time monitoring systems and biometric passport control, over 95% of travellers passed through key airport touchpoints with minimal waiting time.

Recent accessibility enhancements also played a role in improving the experience for all. With dedicated services for People of Determination and tailored support for guests with hidden disabilities, DXB continues to demonstrate its commitment to inclusive and guest-first travel.

World’s busiest airport, 11 years running

The first quarter brought further global recognition as DXB was once again named the world’s busiest international airport by Airports Council International (ACI) – marking its 11th consecutive year at the top. Today, the airport connects travellers to 269 destinations in 106 countries, with 101 international carriers operating through its terminals.

Behind the scenes, the airport’s focus on people and culture is also earning accolades. Dubai Airports was recognised in Q1 with the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award, reflecting its commitment to employee wellbeing, engagement, and development – key drivers that help maintain high standards even as volumes grow.

A strong start to 2025

With Q1 setting new benchmarks, DXB is well-positioned for another standout year. As guest numbers climb and more destinations come online, the airport continues to balance scale with efficiency, delivering the experience that millions of travellers have come to expect – and trust – every time they pass through Dubai.