Frequent flyers will be happy about this update…

Emirates Skywards has just announced that Skywards members can now redeem Skywards Miles for Classic Rewards on all flydubai flights, including all cabins, starting from 5,000 Miles.

Since 2018, loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai has offered customers one loyalty currency, fantastic benefits, and now, the opportunity for members to enjoy Classic Rewards on both carriers.

Emirates Skywards offers four tiers of membership: Blue, Silver, Gold and Platinum, with each tier earning exclusive privileges. Members can earn Skywards Miles with partners ranging from airlines, hotels and car rentals to financial, leisure and lifestyle brands.

Classic Rewards, a popular loyalty offering, allows members to redeem Miles for a full flight ticket. There are also revised Cash and Miles rates on flydubai, and you’ll have the flexibility of paying for a ticket with a combination of Skywards Miles and cash. Classic Rewards are available on emirates.com and members can redeem Cash+Miles directly on flydubai.com.

Emirates recently added lots of destinations to the A350 network and it seems like the airline are getting busier and busier. The Emirates A350 was added to the fleet late last year, and has been put into service for several short-to-medium-haul destinations. If you’re looking for travel inspiration, then here are all the destinations you can fly to on the new service. The initial Emirates A350s offer three cabin classes – 32 next generation Business Class seats, 21 seats in Premium Economy, and 259 Economy Class seats. Over the next few years, 65 A350 aircrafts will join the Emirates fleet.