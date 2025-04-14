Time to say goodbye…

Global Village Dubai is one of the most popular attractions in Dubai over the cooler season and for a good reason. The family-friendly destination offers everything from shopping to dining, attractions, performances and much more.

But all good things come to an end, (this one only temporarily) and Global Village Dubai is all set to close on May 11, 2025 – the announcement of the last day of Season 29 was made by the attraction on social media.

What’s inside?

For those looking to visit the newest upgrades, there’s a brand-new Restaurant Plaza with 11 two-storey restaurants offering global cuisine. There are four cultural pavilions to visit: Jordan, Iraq, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Each features a themed facade with an array of food stalls and shops inside.

The Railway Market and Floating Market have been transformed with fresh new concepts and Fiesta Street has had some enhancements to give it an added wow factor for the new season.

Need to catch your breath? Global Village UAE also features green promenades with picnic-style benches throughout the space.

But it isn’t just new attractions that keep the visitors returning…

Many visitors head to the attraction more than once during the season’s run. And for good reason. Global Village is home to plenty of country pavilions from around the globe, each offering up cultural treats from their country. You can either walk home with shopping bags packed with items from clothing, accessories, perfumes, souvenirs and so much more, or you can enjoy the delicious cuisine. Many pavilions even put on cultural performances so you can enjoy a show while you dine.

Besides the pavilions, do remember to visit the Fiesta Street, Railway Market, the Floating Market and the Road to Asia where several fantastic countries including the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nepal, and more represent themselves.

For more fun away from the shopping and eating, there’s Carnaval with over 195 rides, games, and attractions. There will be something for visitors of all ages including tiny tots. If you’re good at carnival games, try your luck and walk home with a huge stuffed animal including the famous giant banana plushie.

For more on the attraction front, Global Village UAE will soon introduce Exo City Planet for guests above 10. Returning to the park and now open is House of Fear – said to be the region’s scariest haunted house experience with live actors. Besides entertainment at the pavilions, there are shows on the main stage, Cyber City Danger Zone Stunt Show (a performance with flying bikes, LED-covered police cars and a tank), plus roaming entertainment.

Oh, and yes, Dragon Lake returns with a new dragon, twice the size of last year’s where a laser show takes place.

Every Friday and Saturday at 9pm, a firework show will illuminate the skies above Global Village.

Global Village UAE, Dubailand, Dubai, from Oct 16, ticket prices from Dhs25. globalvillage.ae @globalvillageUAE

