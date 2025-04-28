Save your dirhams…

Global Village UAE is sadly coming to an end on May 11, 2025, but if you have little ones, we have great news as the family destination has just announced that they can enter for free.

Global Village announced the news on their official Instagram with the news that children ages 12 and under can enter for free until the end of Season 29.

So, if you haven’t visited yet, this is your sign to make plans and go.

What’s inside?

If you’ve visited the previous seasons of Global Village, you should know that there are plenty of new surprises to explore this season.

There’s a brand-new Restaurant Plaza with 11 two-storey restaurants offering global cuisine. There are four cultural pavilions to visit: Jordan, Iraq, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Each features a themed facade with an array of food stalls and shops inside.

The Railway Market and Floating Market have been transformed with fresh new concepts and Fiesta Street has had some enhancements to give it an added wow factor for the new season.

Need to catch your breath? Global Village UAE also features green promenades with picnic-style benches throughout the space.

But it isn’t just new attractions that keep the visitors returning…

Many visitors head to the attraction more than once during the season’s run and for good reason.

Global Village is home to plenty of country pavilions from around the globe, each offering up cultural treats from their country. You can either walk home with shopping bags packed with items from clothing, accessories, perfumes, souvenirs and so much more, or you can enjoy the delicious cuisine. Many pavilions even put on cultural performances so you can enjoy a show while you dine.

Besides the pavilions, do remember to visit the Fiesta Street, Railway Market, the Floating Market and the Road to Asia where several fantastic countries including the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nepal, and more represent themselves.

For more fun away from the shopping and eating, there’s Carnaval with over 195 rides, games and attractions. There will be something for visitors of all ages including tiny tots. If you’re good at carnival games, try your luck and walk home with a huge stuffed animal including the famous giant banana plushie.

Returning to the park is House of Fear – said to be the region’s scariest haunted house experience with live actors. Besides entertainment at the pavilions, there are shows on the main stage, Cyber City Danger Zone Stunt Show (a performance with flying bikes, LED-covered police cars and a tank), plus roaming entertainment.

Oh, and yes, Dragon Lake returns with a new dragon, twice the size of last year’s where a laser show takes place.

How can you not attend?

Global Village UAE, Dubailand, Dubai, until May 11, ticket prices from Dhs25. globalvillage.ae @globalvillageUAE