When it comes to winning food and beverage options in town, you know What’s On has you covered. On that note, let’s introduce you to some of the happiest hours in the capital, so you can smile your way to great beverage offers at some of the most incredible spots around. Here are 30 of the best happy hour deals in Abu Dhabi.

Appaloosa

This atmospheric sports bar is dishing up some huge savings. The menu features international gastro pub classics (and a full English breakfast for just Dhs59), and there’s a daily happy hour from opening to 7pm.

Al Forsan International Sports Resort Khalifa City, open daily noon to 3am. Tel: (02) 201 4131, appaloosagrill.com

Relax @ 12

You and your rave-up squad can enjoy daily happy hours at this trendy lounge bar. From Sunday to Thursday, get 50 per cent off beverage purchases from 5pm to midnight. Enough said.

Relax @ 12, Aloft Hotel, Adnec, open Sat to Tue 5pm to 2am, Wed to Fri 5pm to 3am. Tel: (02) 654 5138 , @relax@12.auh

PJ O’Reilly’s

If happy hours seem to fly-by too quickly — PJ O’Reilly’s has a solution. Their Happy Mondays promo will have them pouring you beverages from 12pm to 1am, from Dhs32 onwards. Great start to the week, if you ask us.

Le Royal Meridien, Sheikh Khalifa Street, Sun to Wed noon to 1.30am, Tel: (02) 695 0515, @leroyalmeridienabudhabi

The Warehouse

The Warehouse Wine & Tapas bar is a sophisticated dining spot, located in the ADNEC end of town. They have a few promotions running throughout the week, with the most tempting (to us, at least) being half off house beverages from 5pm to 7pm, seven days a week. Cozy, beautifully-lit and tucked away on Khaleej Al Arabi Street, this place is a must-try.

Warehouse Wine & Tapas, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre – Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, near ADNEC, 4pm until 1am. Tel: (02) 307 5552.

Hemingway’s

With dark timber beams, tiled floors and craft hops, Hemingway’s has the ‘write’ stuff to be considered slightly more sophisticated than the average pub. Named after famed American pensmith, Ernest Hemingway, you can get a tasty range of international cuisine alongside a happy hour (with select drinks for Dhs25) on Mondays from 4:00pm to 1:00am, and on Tuesdays from 4:00pm to 10:00pm.

Hemingway’s, Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche, Al Khubeirah. Tel: (02) 681 1900, @radissonbluauh

Waves Bar & Outdoor Lounge

Daily from 3pm to 6pm, enjoy happy hour with selected beverages being served up for only Dhs22. That means three hours of cocktails for a refreshing price, and we’re already starting to make our plans for the evening.

First floor of Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed st corner Rabdan st, open daily 11am to 1am. Tel: (050) 898 3698 or (02) 501 6086, @waves_abudhabi

Up & Below

Lofty Caribbean-themed bar, Up & Below has a great 50 per cent off deal going daily, from 3pm to 9pm. So a full six hours of beverages at only half price? Count us in.

Up & Below, Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center, daily 3pm to midnight. Tel: (052) 914 1207, @courtyardabudhabi

W Lounge

The W Lounge on Yas Island knows how to ring the weekend in in style, and they have an exciting happy hour promo going from Sunday to Friday, with drinks at Dhs25 from 8pm to 11pm. That’s a good three hours to get the festivities going.

W Lounge, W Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thurs 6pm to 12:30am, Fri and Sat 6pm to 1:30am, Tel: (02) 656 0000, @WAbuDhabi

Tavern

Legit Brit rub-a-dub, Tavern presides over more than just a cosy atmosphere and extensive happy hour, with the latter offering drinks beginning at just Dhs24 from 4pm to 8pm daily. Located at the gorgeous Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort, make sure you give this spot a try at the first opportunity.

Tavern, Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort, Corniche road, Al Zahiyah, open daily from 12pm to 3am. Tel: (02) 677 3333, @sheratonabudhabi

C.mondo

This laidback venue has a number of nifty, thrifty promotions running. There’s a daily happy hour running daily from 5pm to 9pm, with selected house beverages at Dhs20, and daily snacks & hops combos to accompany your refreshing beverages.

Centro Capital Centre, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, near ADNEC, 12pm to 1am daily. Tel: (02) 409 6514, rotana.com

Marco’s Italian

Enjoy excellent Italian fare with an extensive menu boasting some of the capital’s finest Italian delights. To make matters merrier, there’s unlimited Aperol Spritz for you to enjoy between 4pm and 8pm for just Dhs89, daily.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta, open noon to 4pm and 6pm to 11pm daily. Tel: (02) 654 3333, marcosabudhabi.com

Belgian Cafe

You can enjoy all the delights of Europe’s secret weapon, at the InterContinental’s Belgian Cafe. Pro hack: Do it for less with the daily happy hour between 4pm and 7pm, giving you 50 per cent off selected beverages.

InterContinental Abu Dhabi, King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St – Al Bateen, open daily from noon to 1am. Tel: (800) 423 463. abudhabi.intercontinental.com/belgian-cafe

Fifth Street Café

Fifth Street Café has a daily happy hour which offers 50 per cent off select beverages between 5pm and 8pm. The light and airy contemporary setting is the perfect place for those “remember when we…” catch-ups with friends. Or if you want to keep your socialising a little more distant, there’s a cool sharing library to get lost in.

Fifth Street Café, Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, open daily 7am to 11pm. Tel: (02) 698 2255, @courtyardabudhabi

Captain’s Arms

An unashamedly British pub, complete with dark timber framing and red-cushioned stools, serving up traditional pub fare. There’s a massive 12″30pm to 8pm daily happy hour with selected drinks for only Dhs25.

Le Méridien Abu Dhabi, Al Zahiyah, open daily noon to 2.30am. Tel: (02) 644 6666, @lemeridienabudhabi

Velocity

MVP trendy sports bar hang-out, Velocity, jogs on to the pitch with big happy hour swagger, offering 10 drinks for Dhs50 from 6pm to 4am. Yep, you read that right. Not too many deals like it.

Velocity, Marriott Hotel Downtown, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed St, 6pm to 4am, Fri to Sun. Tel: (02) 304 7777, @marriottdowntownad

Escape

Having a cheeky tipple beside the pool always puts us in a good mood, and this resort’s beach bar has its own happy hour where you can dive into select drinks for just Dhs26, daily from 6pm to 9pm.

Escape, Radisson Blu Abu Dhabi, open 24 hours. Tel: (02) 681 1900, @radissonbluauh

Hidden Bar

Soak up Abu Dhabi skyline views in this ginspiring lounge, that really shines in both the beverage and ambiance departments. Their thrilling happy hour menu showcases a blend of time-renowned favourites, with a heady blend of tradition and creativity joining you on your experience. The bar might be hidden, the quality sure isn’t.

Hidden Bar, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, 5pm to 7pm daily. Tel: (02) 813 5550, @rosewoodabudhabi

St. Regis Bar

The St. Regis Abu Dhabi’s lobby bar has its own 5pm to 8pm daily happy hour, a perfect location for people watching, and checking out those checking in.

St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Nation Tower, Corniche, Open 10am to 9pm. Tel: (02) 694 4444, @stregisabudhabi

Paradiso

If you’re a grape lover, this could be the Paradiso you’ve always sought. Every Tuesday, from 6pm to 9pm, sip on two handcrafted drinks from their happy hour menu, and if you feel like some fine Italian fare to accompany your drinks, you can enjoy both for Dhs295 per head. You’ll also have the opportunity to tap into the Da Vinci in you, with art supplies included for a painting session.

Paradiso, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, every Tues 6pm to 9pm, Dhs295 per person, Tel: (0)50 437 2869, @paradisoabudhabi

Amerigos

It’s happy hours and happy days at popular Mexican eatery, Amerigos. Enjoy a round every evening from 5pm to 6.30pm, with 50 per cent off on all house beverages. Doesn’t hurt that they carry a great menu of Mexican delights to boot.

Amerigos, Park Inn by Radisson Blu, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Sun, 5pm to 6.30pm, Tel: (0) 2 656 2000, @amerigosyasisland

Jazz & Fizz

High up on Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche’s 36th and 37th floors lies the Jazz & Fizz, a relaxing cinq-a-sept style spot for after-work drinks and catchups. Enjoy the fine jazz and Arabic tunes this bar plays, to brighten up your your evening. Views of the city complement an exciting 50 per cent off drinks offer from 4pm – 8pm, during what promises to be a very happy hour indeed.

Jazz & Fizz, Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, Al Danah 1, Abu Dhabi. 6pm – 3am, daily. Tel: (0) 2 813 7777, sofitelabudhabicorniche.com

Penelope’s

One of the finest jazz spots in the capital, this waterfront bar and restaurant with vivacious vibes of the Roaring 20s offers signature cocktails from 5pm to 7pm daily, at only Dhs30. An air-conditioned terrace will keep you cool the entire time, so say goodbye to the stresses of summer and get ready to have an evening to remember.

Penelope’s, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Sun-Tues & Thurs, 5pm – 12am, Fri-Sat & Wed, 5pm – 1am. Tel: (0) 50 204 2475, penelopes.ae

Ishtar

The Monday blues never go away, and South Mediterranean Restaurant Ishtar has the right antidote. Enjoy half the price on sips during happy hour from 4pm to 7pm. Patience is rewarded here, with a belly dancing performance from 8pm to 10pm.

Ishtar, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, happy hour 4pm to 7pm, Tel: (0)50 402 2293. ishtaryasmarina.com

Pizza Express

While we love pizza as much as you do, there’s more than just yummy Italian food to enjoy at PizzaExpress this summer with premium casual dining and vibrant Soho energy serving up global flavours, house bevy & bubbles. There’s also happy hour to take advantage of, seven days a week with beverages from only Dhs23.

PizzaExpress, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, happy hour 12pm to 8pm, Tues-Sun, and 5pm to 1am on Mondays. Tel: (0) 2 666 0068, @pizzaexpressuae

Y Bar

Yas Island’s Y Bar is back after refurbs and and an extended Happy Hour. Enjoy a fun, lively vibe combined with delightful drinks, scrumptious bites, and an ambiance that will have you coming back for more. With a daily Happy Hour that runs from 4:00pm to 9:00pm, we can think of a ton of reasons Y you might want to head here with the crew.

Y Bar, Yas Island Rotana, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Monday to Friday 4:00pm to 2:00am, Saturday and Sunday 12:00pm to 2:00am. Tel: (0)2 656 4000, @ybar_yasislandrotana

Belgian Café

Yas Island’s Belgian Café (BBC) at the Radisson Blu Yas Island returns, with a brand new menu expertly crafted with new creations while also featuring timeless classics. In true sports pub fashion, BBC also screens games from the ongoing Rugby World Cup and Cricket World Cup for you to enjoy. And their happy hours run from noon to 7:00pm, so you can enjoy half-off your beverages all day.

Belgian Café, Radisson Blu Yas Island, Sun to Thurs 12:00pm to 1:00am, Fri and Sat 12:00pm to 2:00am. Tel: (0)2 656 2406, @myyasplaza

Broadway

Located in the iconic Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Broadway is set to redefine Happy Hour with their brand new offering, Valid from Sunday to Wednesday, you can enjoy a free flow of select beverages, including craft, grape, and a selection of cocktails, as a DJ spins tunes for you from 5pm to 8pm.

Broadway, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Wed, 6.30pm to 8.30pm, Dhs185. Tel: (0)2 690 7999. @broadway.uae

Paco’s

Paco’s at the Radisson Blu Al Ain invites you to enjoy an all-day happy hour experience, which will have you enjoying a wide range of beverages, priced at as low as Dhs25. A great spot to unwind with friends or colleagues and savour your favourite beverages, you definitely want to give this one a try.

Paco’s, Radisson Blu Hotel and Resort Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, until 11pm daily, from Dhs25. Tel: (0)50 6636 498. @radissonblualain

Crafty Fox

Crafty Fox’s Foxy Hours, available from Tuesday to Thursday will have you enjoying a full 30 per cent off on selected beverages, and whether you’re heading over for a catch up or to cool down after a round of golf, this is the place to be.

Crafty Fox, Yas Links Golf Club, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Tues to Thurs 11am to 7pm. Tel: (0)56 992 8630. @craftyfox.yaslinks

Glo

We’re heading into the cooler months (stay strong until we get there), and the Rosewood Abu Dhabi’s gorgeous outdoor lounge, Glo, now brings you a special happy hour menu which includes paloma cocktails, house beverages and more.

Glo, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, happy hour 4pm to 8pm. Tel: (0)2 813 5550. @rosewoodabudhabi