Making the capital’s cinemas safe for the pandemic era…

The Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi has, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee, announced a new set of guidelines for the reopening of the emirates cinemas inside malls.

The communication via Abu Dhabi Media Office didn’t mention an official date for when cinemas will start reopening, but based on how quickly pools, beaches and gyms opened after similar announcements, we could be seeing screenings in time for the long weekend.

In coordination with Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic, @AbuDhabiDED issues precautionary measures for resumption of operations for cinemas inside shopping malls across #AbuDhabi.

Silver screen safety standards

Cinema screen capacities will be limited to 30 per cent of maximum occupancy.

Social distancing margins will be implemented for the seating configuration both horizontally and vertically, with no adjacent seating to be used (except for members of the same family).

Seats will be sanitised between each movie showing, with a minimum of 20 minutes set aside to perform this task.

No tickets will be issued and touch screens will be removed.

Showing reel soon

As the news has literally just been announced, cinemas are yet to update their ‘now showing’ lists, but, for new movies, we can probably expect a similar schedule to what’s currently on in Dubai’s cinemas.

Taken from an article published on August 13.

An assassin becomes marked for death by her own black ops organization after questioning orders and breaking protocol.

Starring: Jessica Chastain, Geena Davis, Colin Farrell

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama (PG15)

Black Water: Abyss

Deep in the forests of Australia, some friends are exploring a remote cave system when a tropical storm hits. As rising flood waters trap them deep below the surface, something even deadlier emerges from the darkness – killer crocodiles.

Starring: Jessica McNamee, Luke Mitchell, Amali Golden

Genre: Action, Drama, Horror (PG13)

Peninsula

Four years after the zombie outbreak in the Korean Peninsula, Jung is given a lucrative mission to return to the Peninsula and retrieve a truck full of cash left abandoned on the ruined streets of Seoul. His mission is complicated when his team are ambushed by a militia known as Unit 631 and vicious zombie hordes.

Starring: Dong-Won Gang, Jung-hyun Lee, Re Lee

Genre: Action, Horror, Thriller (18 TBC)

Tenet

Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Not time travel… Inversion.

Starring: John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller (PG13)

The High Note

Set in the dazzling world of the LA music scene comes the story of Grace Davis, a superstar whose talent, and ego, have reached unbelievable heights. Maggie is Grace’s overworked personal assistant who’s stuck running errands, but still aspires to her childhood dream of becoming a music producer. When Grace’s manager presents her with a choice that could alter the course of her career, Maggie and Grace come up with a plan that could change their lives forever.

Starring: Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Genre: Drama, Music, Romance (PG15)

The Rental

Two couples on an oceanside getaway grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental house may be spying on them. Before long, what should have been a celebratory weekend trip turns into something far more sinister.

Starring: Dan Stevens, Alison Brie, Sheila Vand

Genre: Horror, Thriller (15+)

Think Like a Dog

A 12-year-old tech prodigy’s science experiment goes awry and he forges a telepathic connection with his dog. The duo join forces and use their unique perspectives on life to comically overcome complications of family and school.

Starring: Megan Fox, Josh Duhamel, Gabriel Bateman

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family (PG13)

