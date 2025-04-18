A little wonder with a mighty presence…

Sharjah Safari just got a little bit wilder – in the best way possible. The African Savannah Elephant family has welcomed a brand-new baby girl, and she’s already stealing hearts. Her name? Neema – a Swahili word meaning “grace” or “blessing” – and it couldn’t be more fitting.

Who is Neema?

Born right here at Sharjah Safari, Neema is the newest member of the elephant herd and a shining example of the park’s ongoing commitment to conservation. Her arrival is a big moment – not just for her elephant family, but for all of us watching from the outside. She lives in a habitat designed to mirror the wild – wide, open spaces, plenty of mud baths, and all the room she needs to grow, play, and be an elephant.

About African Savannah elephants

Common name: African Savannah Elephant

Scientific name: Loxodonta africana

Diet: Strictly plant-based (think grass, leaves, bark)

Size: Up to 24 feet long and 13 feet tall

Weight: Up to 7 tons

Lifespan: Can reach 70 years in the wild

They’re the largest land animals on Earth – and also among the most intelligent, social, and emotionally complex.

What makes Sharjah Safari special

It’s not a zoo – and that’s the point. Sharjah Safari was built to offer something entirely different: space, scale, and a sense of the wild. Sharjah Safari is the largest safari park outside of Africa and was created with one big goal: to offer a true-to-life safari experience while supporting serious conservation work. The park spans over 800 hectares and is home to more than 120 species. Here, animals roam in open habitats that reflect their native homes, and visitors get to witness the wild – up close, responsibly, and with purpose.

Why this matters

Neema isn’t just a baby elephant – she’s a symbol of what can happen when conservation is done right. Her birth is a result of years of planning, research, and care. And for visitors, she’s a rare chance to see something truly special: a new life beginning in a place built to protect it.

