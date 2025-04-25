Say my name three times…

Abu Dhabi has been on a roll lately, bringing in musical fans from across the city and the country with its line-up. We’ve heard the people sing with Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular just this month, and we will continue to sing some of the greatest tunes of all time when Mamma Mia! comes dancing into town in June 2025.

And now, the popular indoor arena on Yas Island, Etihad Arena, has just dropped a teaser sharing a latest announcement.

The post’s caption states, ‘All you gotta do is say my name three times…’ adding that the big reveal will be confirmed on May 1, 2025.

Judging by the post, the black and white stripes and the little green beetle crawling across the screen, it can only mean one thing: BEETLEJUICE The Musical is coming to Abu Dhabi.

No other details are mentioned, so we will have to wait for May 1 for a confirmation and the date of the performance.

What is BEETLEJUICE The Musical about?

BEETLEJUICE The Musical is based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, BEETLEJUICE and tells the story of Lydia Deetz. Lydia is a strange and unusual teenager dealing with the grief from the loss of her mother, and a neglectful father.

The house that they have recently moved into is haunted by the Maitlands, but Lydia’s pleas are ignored by her father. She ends up meeting Beetlejuice, a bio-exorcist demon who dreams about getting rid of the curse that makes him invisible to the living world. The catch? Only Lydia can see him.

All that is needed to lift the curse? She has to say his name three times… But she isn’t going to make it that easy for him. The plot thickens as Lydia ends up developing a relationship with the Maitlands. And as you can imagine… chaos ensues….

We will have to wait until May 1 for all the details, so be sure to check back on whatson.ae for all the details…

In the meantime, join us as we say… Beetlejuice… Beetlejuice… Beetlejuice…

Images: @beetlejuicebway Instagram