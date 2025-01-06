Calling all Dancing Queens…

Abba fans – this one’s for you! Set to the storytelling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs, Mamma Mia! is an enchanting tale of family and friendship. And the story is coming to life at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi this June.

Taking place from Wednesday, June 11 to 22, Mamma Mia! is a show you don’t want to miss. The live show has been touring the world for nearly 25 years, and now it’s Abu Dhabi’s turn to get in on the Dancing Queen action. It has been seen by over 65 million people in 50 productions. It’s so popular, it has even been translated into 16 different languages.

Tickets will be available soon on abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net at a starting price of Dhs125.

So, what’s the must-see musical all about?

The musical tells the story of a mother and a daughter who is on the hunt to find her dad before her wedding. The only sticky sitaution is that it could be any one of three possible men. The drama unfolds on a Greek island with plenty of ABBA’s upbeat catchy tunes. And of course, drama ensues as Sophie tries to keep them all apart, and… away from her unsuspecting mother.

Anyone from Gen Zs to Boomers (and unsurprisingly, beyond) will know of some of ABBA’s hits. And if you’re attending the musical, expect to hear and singalong to hits such as Money Money Money, Gimmie Gimmie Gimmie, Dancing Queen, Voulez-Vous, Honey Honey, Lay All Your Love On Me, Thank You For the Music, and many more. There’s no doubt that ABBA’s lovable setlist is the backbone of Mamma Mia!’s undeniable success.

Here’s a little background story for you. In 2008, Mamma Mia! was made into a movie, which became the highest-grossing live-action musical film of all time, along with a sequel 10 years later, both produced by Judy Craymer who created the musical in 1999 and still produces it to this day.

Mamma Mia! is Judy’s Craymer’s ingenious vision, with music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast.

PS. The show was in Dubai in 2021, and you can read our review here ahead of the show in Abu Dhabi.

Mamma Mia Abu Dhabi, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, June 11 to 22, prices from Dhs125 and will be released soon. Tel: (600) 511 115. @etihadarena

Images: Photography by Brinkhoff/Mögenburg