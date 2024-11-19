The project aims to improve quality of life, ease traffic congestion, and enhance mobility for residents and visitors in these Dubai communities…

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched another major infrastructure upgrade to improve access points for four key neighbourhoods: Nadd Hessa, Al Awir 1, Al Barsha South, and Wadi Al Safa 3.

The project introduces new entry and exit points along major roads, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Emirates Road, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, and Hessa Street. These enhancements are set to cut travel times by up to 80 per cent while accommodating 50 to 80 per cent more vehicles.

Aligned with leadership directives to enhance infrastructure in residential areas, support urban expansion, and elevate residents’ quality of life, #RTA has launched a project to improve access points for four neighborhoods. The upgraded entry and exit points—located along Sheikh… pic.twitter.com/UAL2JkusiU — RTA (@rta_dubai) November 17, 2024

Nadd Hessa will benefit from a new two-lane road that connects to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street. This addition can handle up to 6,000 vehicles per hour and will slash travel time in the area from 138 seconds to just 37 seconds.

In Al Awir 1, a 7.5km direct route to Emirates Road will double capacity to 3,000 vehicles per hour, while Al Barsha South will see Hessa Street widened to four lanes in each direction, reducing signal wait times from four minutes to just one. Over in Wadi Al Safa 3, new roads will shorten journeys by 10km, cutting travel time down to just two minutes.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA, stated, “This project reflects RTA’s commitment to continually enhance infrastructure in residential areas, including road networks, lighting, and stormwater drainage, to accommodate increasing traffic volumes. With new entry and exit points connecting to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Emirates Road, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, and Hessa Street, the project will benefit over 400,000 residents.”

