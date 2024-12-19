Is yours one of them?

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a major project to improve roads in 19 areas of the city. This means that 11.5km of road is about to get better.

RTA are implementing lots of initiatives to optimise the city and reduce traffic congestion for road users.

Specific improvements will be in place to improve traffic flow with new road connections, so you can get in an out of areas easily and quickly. Other areas of improvement planned are pavements, roadside parking, and street lights, so both drivers and pedestrians will be happy to hear that.

These upgrades are hoping to reduce travel time by up to 40 per cent, so you should see a big difference in your morning commute to work. The work is due to be completed by 2026 so you won’t have to wait too long.

The neighbourhoods in question are:

Al Khawaneej 1

Al Barsha South 1

Nad Shamma

Jumeirah 1

Zabeel 1

Al Rashidiya

Muhaisnah 1

Al Barsha 1

Al Hudaiba

Al Quoz 1

Al Quoz 3

Al Qusais 2

Al Satwa

Al Twar 1

Mirdif

Umm Al Ramool

Umm Suqeim 1

Al Mizhar 1

Al Mizhar 2

In November, RTA also announced huge plans to upgrade major Dubai roads and improve access points for four key neighbourhoods: Nadd Hessa, Al Awir 1, Al Barsha South, and Wadi Al Safa 3. This particular project introduces new entry and exit points along major roads, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Emirates Road, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, and Hessa Street. These enhancements are set to cut travel times by up to 80 per cent while accommodating 50 to 80 per cent more vehicles.

Dubai has also highlighted other initiatives to help ease the rush hour traffic such as implementing remote work and flexible working hours, along with new two new Salik gates opening in the city.

Images: Archive