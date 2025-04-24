Fun while it lasted, Cafu…

Fuel delivery service Cafu has been blessing us with free delivery on their petrol service since the height of the nation-wide lockdown in 2020, but that is now coming to an end because they’re bringing back delivery fees starting today.

The free delivery launched the service into insane popularity at the peak of the pandemic with the residents of UAE, given the convenience and affordable pricing. No matter where you where, when you were, Cafu would reach you, and that too free of charge.

Now, they are making “a small change” and bringing back the fees in a bid to keep up the exceptional quality of their service, as explained in a message sent to customers on the mobile app. The message said that “keeping a service like this running city-wide, 24/7, with the level of care and quality you expect, takes a lot behind the scenes.”

So far, the company has been the one to absorb the cost incurred, adding that “it’s not a decision we made lightly and it’s not one we are hiding behind. It’s a step we believe is fair to keep the service strong, the experience smooth and your time protected.”

What are the new fees?

Customers will now pay Dhs20 for priority delivery fee for a waiting period within 20 minutes, Dhs16, a standard delivery fee for a waiting period from 30 minutes to one hour, and Dhs12 for an overnight order placed from 12 midnight to 6am.

The company has also confirmed that the charges will apply on top of the standard cost of the fuel, which is charged as per the blanket fuel prices across all petrol stations in the country. Just a simple addition.

Cafu was founded in 2018 by tech entrepreneur Rashid Al Ghurair, and started with a simple fuel service that has now grown into a one-stop-shop for all your car care needs, delivered to your doorstep.

The company has added mobile car wash, oil change, battery and tyre services to their roster of services and in 2022, it also introduced an emergency fuel service. Late last year, Cafu began offering a new mobile electric vehicle charging solution and introduced a priority service that delivered fuel in less than 20 minutes.

