And just like that, April has come around. This is going to be one busy month in the capital, with plenty to see and do for all of you.

Here are 12 things to do in Abu Dhabi this April 2025.

Dive into a world of wonder with Pluma

Dive into a world of wonder when the mystifying Pluma Circus comes to town this March, with jaw-dropping stunts, dazzling new acts, and mind-blowing visual effects that will leave you on the edge of your seat. This is the ultimate spectacle for when you want to enjoy huge stunts, big thrills and a fresh take on circus entertainment, and it’ll be available to enjoy all month long on Yas Island.

Pluma, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, March 28 to April 6, from Dhs95. platinumlist.net

Catch Sting 3.0

He’s performed twice in Abu Dhabi in the last two years, and it seems he just can’t get enough of his UAE fans. British music icon Sting is returning to the capital tomorrow, and the songwriting stalwart with classics such as Desert Rose and Englishman in New York in his hit-making repertoire will bring his STING 3.0 world tour to the Etihad Arena. The 17-time Grammy Award winner will perform alongside virtuoso guitarist and longtime collaborator, Dominic Miller, with dynamic drummer Chris Maas (Mumford & Sons, Maggie Rogers) providing the beats.

Pull an all-nighter with OFFLIMITS

OFFLIMITS 2025 is turning up the heat. Joining Ed Sheeran on April 26 at Etihad Park are OneRepublic, as well as Kaiser Chiefs, Artbat, Faithless and others in an all-night party on Yas Island. Read all about it here.

OFFLIMITS, Etihad Park, Yas Island, April 26, from Dhs495. platinumlist.net

Check out What’s On trend at BRED Festival 2025

BRED Abu Dhabi is back, and it’s about to take over Yas Island from April 23 to 27 with a whole week of music, culture, streetwear, and everything in between. This year, the festival is centered around an all-star line-up that will be headlined by hitmakers such as PARTYNEXTDOOR and Nas. You’ll also be able to enjoy performances from Egypt’s Cairokee, a band known for their electric rock vibes, and Lebanese indie rockers Adonis.

Bred Festival Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, April 23 to 27, from Dhs75. bredabudhabi.com

Laugh it up with Trevor Noah

Last year it was a fest, this year it’s a whole season. Kick off Abu Dhabi Comedy Season at the Etihad Arena with acclaimed laughmaker, Trevor Noah this April 26. It’s your gateway to a whole season of incredible performers that will arrive in the capital to keep that laugh track on repeat.

Trevor Noah Live, Etihad Arena, April 26, from Dhs300. etihadarena.ae

Make this brunch your next project

If you’re in Abu Dhabi, you’ve got to be a fan of a good project. And brunches. Naturally, you’ll want to indulge in The St. Regis Abu Dhabi’s revamped Project Brunch, available to savour every Saturday from 12.30pm to 4pm. Your experience includes a theatrical cocktail reception and a curated cheese buffet, before an opulent seafood display and the Infusion Innovators corner take over. Must visit.

The Terrace on the Corniche, The St.Regis Abu Dhabi, Saturdays 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs420 Italian bubbles, Dhs680 French bubbles. @stregisabudhabi

Catch Amr Diab x Adam Port Live

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Port / Keinemusik 🦋 (@adamport)

On Saturday, April 5, this iconic collaboration will blend traditional tunes and modern beats on Yas, so get ready for a party like none other. Experience live music mastery as these renowned performers bring you a mix of classics, groovy Afro beats and signature Etihad Park energy.

Amr Diab and Adam Port Live, Etihad Park, Yas Island, April 5, 6pm to 3am, from Dhs410. visitabudhabi.ae