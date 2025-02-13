Get ready to rock…

Abu Dhabi’s OFFLIMITS Festival is bringing some huge names to the capital on April 26, and if you’ve followed whatson.ae, you’ll have caught all of our announcements on Ed Sheeran, OneRepublic, Kaiser Chiefs, and other top talent heading to Abu Dhabi for this all-night musical celebration at Etihad Park.

Now, we have the complete list of performers heading to town in just two months.

Get set to welcome an exciting mix of world-class talent, including electronic legends Faithless, alternative powerhouse Sevdaliza, funky rockers Fun Lovin’ Criminals, and several emerging artists including Zeyne, a rising Palestinian-Jordan pop star, Altego, fast-rising German pop talent Leony, and electrifying DJ and percussionist duo DJ Mancha and Anastasis Voukis, plus Taya Kruzz, Matt Sochon, That Different DJ, and more.

Images: supplied, Getty

Background check…

OFFLIMITS is a brand new addition to the energy-packed list of fantastic festivals in the capital, announced in early December of last year as set to take place on April 26 at Etihad Park. One night only at Yas Island, with incredible artists taking the stage and expertly-curated musical experiences for all.

While the hotly-anticipated entertainment extravaganza will be bringing talent from around the world to Etihad Park, there’s more than music to be enjoyed. It’s a complete celebration of art, culture and all things cool, and you’ll be able to experience internationally-acclaimed artists, art installations, and unique cultural experiences that celebrate creativity, innovation, and diversity.

Grab your tickets here, and stay tuned to whatson.ae to find out who’s about to be announced next.

OFFLIMITS Festival, Etihad Park, Yas Island, April 26, 2025, from Dhs495.@offlimitsmusicfestival. platinumlist.net