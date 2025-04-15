UAE weather is bringing a breeze, and a bit of sand with it…

If you’ve been holding out for a break from the heat, here’s a small win. UAE weather today is bringing fair to partly cloudy skies, a drop in temperatures, and the kind of breeze that brings sand with it. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has dropped the forecast, and it’s a mix of dusty, breezy, and slightly cooler than the weekend. Here’s what you can expect from the UAE weather today.

The temperatures

UAE weather today is not exactly sweater weather, but it is getting cooler. In Abu Dhabi, the day will hover between 27°C and 40°C, while Dubai will see a similar spread between 27°C and 39°C. It’s still warm, but the dip is noticeable – especially if you’ve been feeling the burn of those recent highs.

Dust in the air

Winds will start from the southeast and shift to northwesterly by the afternoon, picking up speed through the day. Expect light to moderate winds, picking up to 40kmph at times, enough to kick up some dust and sand.

Humidity heads up

While the day might feel breezy and dry, humidity’s creeping back in overnight and into Wednesday morning, especially around northern coastal areas. If you’re out late or up early, expect it to feel a bit stickier.