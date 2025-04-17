All things art this weekend at World Art Dubai…

The region’s largest contemporary art fair is back for another exciting edition. The 11th edition of World Art Dubai is here – you can’t miss it, and we’re going to tell you all the reasons why.

The holy grail of art exhibitions will run from April 17 to 20, 2025. This year, brought to you in collaboration with Dubai Culture at the, World Art Dubai 2025 is all about empowering local and international creative prowess, bringing together over 400 artists and galleries from more than 65 countries. Expect to find entertainment, learning, and of course, affordable art for all.

WAD will present more than 400 exhibitors – artists and galleries – from every genre of artistic expression, and thousands of visitors – collectors, industry leaders, and new creative opportunities, who will witness the variety – presenting a diverse array of artworks, from sculpture and watercolours to digital art and fashion art pieces.

It’s essentially the best platform for regional up-and-coming artists to find the spotlight and reach a global audience. While the number of exhibitors grow every year, with new participants adding to the portfolio, the repeat roster of exhibitors keeps growing as well, a symbol of how strong of a community WAD is.

New in town…

New pavilions will be making a splash at the exhibition this year, coming from Zimbabwe, Mongolia, Australia, Estonia, and the Philippines to join existing pavilions like Turkey and the UAE.

Each will bring a different flavour of art, with Zimbabwe’s vibrant modern art, Mongolia’s nomadic culture, Australia’s bold murals, the Philippines Southeast Asian artists’ talent and cultural heritage, and Mexico’s mirror sculptures, giving visitors a chance to explore a wider spectrum of art, while also fostering that cross-cultural spirit. Going more international than ever, attracting a wider audience of collectors, designers, and industry professionals.

You might also like Funnybones galore: All the comedians coming to the UAE in 2025

Dubai Culture…

As partners, Dubai Culture are bringing an inspiring programme of art as well, featuring live demonstrations, interactive workshops, panel discussions, and youth art initiatives. Visitors can engage in calligraphy and printmaking workshops, watch Emirati artists create live, and explore a special showcase blending traditional crafts with contemporary innovation.

Activations you can’t miss…

The Textile Hub is a new dedicated space celebrating the craftsmanship and storytelling power of textiles, featuring live demonstrations, workshops, and interactive exhibits that engage the community through hands-on experiences that enrich the UAE’s art scene.

For the first time, large-scale installations will transform Dubai’s urban landscape with Public Art Initiative with One Central, ensuring that the fair’s artistic influence extends beyond its footprint at DWTC, and democratising access to art.

ensuring that the fair’s artistic influence extends beyond its footprint at DWTC, and democratising access to art. The Artist in Residence Programme returns to promote Dubai as an art incubator hub, offering international exhibitors the chance to create and showcase their work here, providing them with studio space, resources, and exposure to a global audience, and elevating the UAE’s artistic profile

returns to promote Dubai as an art incubator hub, offering international exhibitors the chance to create and showcase their work here, providing them with studio space, resources, and exposure to a global audience, and elevating the UAE’s artistic profile This year, China is the fair’s Country of Honour for 2025, with a dedicated pavilion of traditional and contemporary Chinese art and live cultural performances to promote international dialogue within the UAE art scene

World Art Dubai Tickets are available to purchase on Platinum List and the WAD website, starting from Dhs20.

World Art Dubai, Zabeel Halls 1, 2, 3, World Trade Centre, Dubai, Apr 17 to 20, Dhs20, @worldartdubai

Images: Supplied