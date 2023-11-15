The capital’s aqua-based entertainment powerhouse is about to get bigger and better…

Abu Dhabi aqua lovers, we hear your favourite water wonderland in the capital is about to get grander than ever. With an astounding 16,900 square-metre expansion about to bring you 18 new rides and experiences in addition to the current 45, your plans for warmer days are sorted and how.

What are you about to experience?

Expected to be ready and inviting guests in 2025, you will soon be sliding down an added 3.3 kilometres of rides, amid other thrilling attractions including the UAE’s highest slide right here in the capital. If you thought that was Yas Waterworld flexing its muscle, think again, as it will also soon house the GCC’s first amusement ride, integrated within a waterslide complex. Anyone that’s taken a stroll around Yas Island is no stranger to thrill-induced screams, and this one promises to be no different as a 15-metre high drop will have up to 20 guests’ and water park lovers’ adrenaline pumping at peak levels.

Other notable additions will include a swim up bar, a high-thrill boat ride, racing and tube slides, family raft rides, and a duelling master blaster. In true Abu Dhabi fashion, there’s also plenty for the little ones, with scaled-down version of thrills available to enjoy including a mini-Dawwama, which will be the region’s only kids’ mini blaster fusion ride with two blaster sections and a thrilling rattler end section, as well as a mini-Boomerango to give the young ‘uns that cherished big ride sensation, minus the fear.

News of this expansion, while bringing all the thrills and anticipation with it, comes on the back of several amazing attractions Yas Waterworld has put out over the years. Over the past decade, visitors have found themselves immersed in ‘The Legend of the Lost Pearl’, an ode to the UAE’s pearl-diving heritage, amid other never-seen-before guest attractions. Looking ahead, a brand new adventure called the ‘Lost City’ awaits, which will have you tapping into your hidden treasure hunter as you explore fun attractions with family and friends.

Yas Waterworld, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri 10am to 6pm, Sat 10am to 4pm, Sun 9am to 2pm. Tel: (0)2 414 2000, @yaswaterworldyasisland