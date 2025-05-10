From shopping for groceries to paying for fuel…

If you live in Dubai, chances are you have a nol card tucked in your wallet. While this handy slip of plastic is most commonly used to pay for public transport rides, your nol card has a range of uses you probably did not know about.

Now, as we’re all being encouraged to pay with cards, rather than cash, there’s never been a better time to top up your nol card and start tapping.

1. Shopping for groceries

Whether you’re doing your weekly supermarket shop or grabbing a quick snack from a convenience store, the list of Dubai merchants that accept nol cards for payment continues to grow. Whip it out at selected Almaya, Carrefour, Lulu, aswaaq, All Day Convenience Store, Zoom, and Circle K. Just double-check with the cashier before you start your shopping spree.

2. Paying your restaurant bill

A number of Dubai restaurants are also accepting nol card payments, including 800 Degrees Pizza, London Dairy and Burger King, Gloria Jean’s Coffee, and more.

3. Seeing a doctor

If there’s one place you want to keep your cash in your pocket, it’s the doctor’s clinic. However, at 17 Medcare branches around Dubai, you can pay for your consultation using a quick tap of your nol card.

4. Stocking up at the pharmacy

Need to get medication after that doctor’s visit? You can also ‘tap and go’ when buying medicines and health products at Aster, MedCom and medina pharmacy.

5. Paying for your RTA taxi ride

Forget about fumbling around for coins in the backseat of the cab. When you use an RTA taxi, you can pay for your journey with a quick tap of your nol.

6. Topping up your petrol tank

If you refuel at EPPCO/ENOC, you can use your nol card to settle the bill at 28 branches.

7. Getting your car serviced

Tap to pay for your automotive services at 21 Autopro branches around Dubai.

8. RTA vehicle testing and registration

If you’re due to have your registration, you can pay for the service at 12 branches of Tasjeel using your nol.

PS – If you’re booking a vehicle tests in Dubai, you’ll now have to do it online. Read more here.

9. Visiting Dubai’s public parks and museums

Venturing out with the family to a public park? You’ll need your nol card to pay the Dhs5 entry fee. This includes Quranic Park, Zabeel Park, Al Mamzar Beach Park, Mushrif Park, Creek Park, and more. You can also use it to pay for your ticket at Etihad Museum.

10. Purchasing theme park tickets

Heading to IMG World of Adventure? Pull out your trusty nol to purchase entry tickets. Of course, ensure you have enough balance before you get there.

nol card upgrade coming soon

nol cards are in the process of getting upgraded to keep in pace with global advancements, due for completion by the end of 2026.

A total cost of 550 million dirhams has been invested into the project, which will see the trusty nol card joining the pace with global advancements in digital payments and financial technology (fintech). Read more here.

Visit rta.ae/wps/portal/rta/ae/public-transport/nol/nol-merchants for the full list of participating merchants and branches.