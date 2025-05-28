Turning queues into screen taps…

Own a car in Dubai? In a move that’s all about convenience and cutting-edge tech, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has rolled out a new online booking system for vehicle testing services in Dubai.

The service allows drivers to book appointments for vehicle inspections. Which means you can finally say goodbye to long queues and hello to seamless scheduling, all from your phone or laptop. You can make your booking via the RTA website or mobile app.

The initiative is designed to cut down waiting times, reduce congestion at testing centers, and improve overall customer satisfaction.

According to Qais Al Farsi, Director of Vehicle Licensing at RTA’s Licensing Agency, booking an appointment “will help reduce waiting times by around 40 per cent. It will also improve occupancy rates, particularly at centres where utilisation had previously exceeded 80 per cent.”

Not a fan of booking ahead? You can still walk in — but only at Tasjeel Hatta. Everywhere else, skipping the appointment will cost you an extra Dh100. So, you may as well get out your phone, and get your bookings done after a few quick taps.

It’s a smart move for a city constantly striving to stay ahead in innovation and service excellence.

Thanks for making it easier for us, RTA…

Other ways RTA is making life on the move easy

nol cards

In January 2024, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that they will be upgrading the current nol card system. The upgrade will mean you won’t need your physical nol cards to tap in and out anymore… you just need your mobile phone.

RTA announced the project is due for completion by the end of 2026. The upgrade, as of March was 40 per cent complete.

The upgrade will see a shift from the existing card-based ticketing system to a more advanced account-based ticketing (ABT) technology. The shift will ensure the system keeps pace with global advancements in digital payments and financial technology (fintech).

Read more about the project here.

@rta_dubai

Images: RTA and Unsplash