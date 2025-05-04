The sweet side of the city’s hustle…

Maybe it’s a mid-day fix. Maybe it’s the only thing you came for. Either way, there’s always room for dessert – especially when the city’s top pastry chefs are getting creative with their craft. Here are 4 spots to get the best desserts in Dubai this week.

Armani/Caffè

Armani/Caffè, located in Fashion Avenue at The Dubai Mall, has introduced the Croissant con Gelato – a golden, warm croissant served with vanilla gelato, rich chocolate sauce, fresh raspberries, and hazelnuts. A classic Italian treat, done with Armani’s signature attention to detail.

Offer: Available daily for Dhs65

Timings: Mon–Fri: 10am–12am, Sat–Sun: 10am–1am

Location: Armani/Caffè, Fashion Avenue, The Dubai Mall

Contact: armani.com. @armanicaffe.dubai

Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk

A limited-edition croissant infused with delicate Middle Eastern saffron blossom, layered with date sponge cake, orange marmalade, and topped with saffron crème brûlée. A graceful blend of French pastry craft and local inspiration, perfect for spring vibes.

Offer: Dhs32 per croissant

Timings: Available now through August 31

Location: Bijou Patisserie, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk

Contact: (0)4 281 4111. @bijoupatisserie

Crème

Crème has brought back its limited-edition Cereal & Caramelized White Chocolate Cookie – a crunchy blend of breakfast cereal and rich caramelized white chocolate. This fan favourite first launched for their 1-year anniversary and is now back for a limited time, perfect for a summer treat.

Offer: Crème offers a Box of 6 Mini Cereal & Caramelized White Chocolate Cookies for Dhs96

Timings: Available May & June

Location: Crème Dubai & Al Ain branches – in-store and delivery

Contact: (0)04 352 9708. @cremelondonuae

Le Relais de L’Entrecôte

The iconic Parisian bistro, known for its steak-frites, surprises with a generous dessert menu featuring 24 sweet options. From Chocolate Profiteroles to the stunning Summer Vacherins.

Offer: 24 decadent desserts on the menu, including the Summer Vacherins (meringue, vanilla ice cream, raspberry sorbet, raspberry coulis, Chantilly cream), and Chocolate Profiteroles with vanilla ice cream and hot chocolate sauce – and so much more to satisfy every sweet tooth.

Timings: Daily from 12pm to 12am

Location: ME Hotel, The Opus by Omniyat – Le Relais de L’Entrecôte – Ground Floor – Business Bay

Contact: (0)4 327 0388 @relaisdelentrecotedubai

Images: Supplied/Instagram