What’s the vibe this weekend? This…

If your weekend plans start with “what’s for lunch and (dinner)?”, consider this your cheat sheet. From lively brunches to chef collabs and new menus, these 5 best restaurants in Dubai are switching things up. Whether you’re game to try something new or just need a solid go-to, here’s where to book (and drop in the group chat).

Here are 5 of the best restaurants in Dubai this weekend.

Armani Hotel Dubai

What: Armani Hotel is marking May with a trio of new seasonal tasting menus across its signature restaurants. Choose from a Sardinian six-course experience at Armani/Ristorante, a chef-led sushi omakase at Armani/Hashi, or a Sicilian five-course set menu at Armani/Deli.

Vibe: Minimalist, elegant and set against Downtown Dubai’s skyline – perfect for a polished night out or a special dinner that still feels relaxed.

Menu:

Armani/Ristorante: Six-course Sardinian menu (Dhs650) with dishes like slow-cooked lamb rack, fregola pasta with clams, and a traditional Casadinas dessert.

Armani/Hashi: Five-course Sushi Omakase (Dhs850) featuring grilled edamame, ten-piece premium sushi selection, and mochi ice cream.

Armani/Deli: Five-course Sicilian menu (Dhs375) with highlights like grilled octopus, homemade pasta alla Norma, and classic cassata cake.

When: Available daily throughout May, 6.30pm to 11.30pm

Where: Armani Hotel Dubai, Downtown Dubai. @armanihoteldxb

ATTIKO Dubai

What: ATTIKO teams up with Rituals this May for a new Wellness Brunch series – blending mindful dining, soulful beats, and stunning harbour views. Running every Saturday, it’s part of their Sky Brunch Activation and includes a Rituals goodie bag for every guest.

Vibe: chic but chilled out. Think weekend afternoons with panoramic views, live DJ sets, and a crowd that’s here for self-care and social connection in equal measure.

Menu: Sharing-style Sky Brunch menu, plus four fresh, sugar-free mocktails crafted with seasonal ingredients. Priced at Dhs325 per person, or Dhs445 including selected alcoholic drinks.

When: Saturdays, throughout May, from 1pm to 4pm

Where: ATTIKO Dubai, Dubai Marina. @attikodubai

Riviera by Jean Imbert

What: For the first time, Riviera by Jean Imbert joins Dubai Restaurant Week with two exclusive lunch and dinner set menus. It’s a chance to experience Chef Jean Imbert’s signature French-Mediterranean style in a more relaxed, accessible way.

Vibe: Effortlessly chic. Sun-soaked Riviera charm meets refined dining in one of Dubai’s most scenic spots at The Lana. Perfect for leisurely lunches or elegant dinners.

Menu:

Lunch (Dhs125): Two courses with options like tuna tartare, grilled octopus, flank steak with potato purée, and crème brûlée.

Dinner (Dhs250): Three courses featuring dishes such as veal tonnato, tuna plancha, stuffed chicken with black truffle, and a chocolate soufflé tartlet.

When: May 9 to 25

Where: Riviera by Jean Imbert, The Lana, Dorchester Collection. @rivierabyjeanimbert

Lúnico at J1 Beach

What: Saturdays get a Spanish twist with Brunch Ritmo, Lúnico’s lively new brunch featuring vibrant flavours, unlimited sips, and an after-party that keeps the vibe going till sunset.

Vibe: Laid-back beachside energy meets lively Spanish beats. Think tapas, sangria, live percussion, and sea views – with Burj Khalifa in the backdrop.

Menu: A sharing-style feast of Spanish favourites like patatas bravas, gambas al ajillo, 600g smoked short ribs in Spanish-Asian BBQ glaze, sea bass in golden butter piquillo, and truffled fries – finishing with San Sebastian cheesecake and chocolate truffles. Priced at Dhs350 (soft drinks), and Dhs450 (includes cocktails, wine, sangria & spirits).

When: Every Saturday, 1pm to 4pm (brunch) | 3:30pm–6pm (after-party & happy hour)

Where: Lúnico, J1 Beach South, Jumeirah. @lunico_ae

TAAMA

What: TAAMA at Sohum Wellness Sanctuary offers a soul-resetting culinary journey with its new a la carte and beverage menu, blending Ayurvedic wisdom, chakra-balancing dishes, and plant-based creativity.

Vibe: Tranquil, grounding, and deeply nourishing. A sanctuary where every bite and sip is designed to heal, uplift, and realign energy.

Menu: New highlights include Chakra Bowls like The Root, The Crown (açai, cacao nibs, dragon fruit), Comforts like Khichdi (mung beans, curry leaves) & Tempeh Noodles (soba, lemongrass curry), Spinach Croquettes, Artichoke Skewers, and Broccolini Goma, Desserts like the reimagined Snickers Bar and show-stopping Pavlova.

Where: TAAMA, Sohum Wellness Sanctuary. @TAAMA

Images: Supplied