Busy, busy…

The summer might be coming but there are still so many things to do in Dubai this weekend, night swims are being announced every week, indoor activities are getting busier and some cute new concepts are popping up around the city.

Friday, May 23,

Try the newest night swim

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twiggy (@twiggydubai)

Night swims are starting to become popular as the weather heats up and now there’s a new one on the block. Tropézienne Nights at Twiggy are now going to be every Friday and Saturday, starting May 23. Dive into the magic of the French Riviera right here in Dubai with this glamorous night swim experience. The iconic Twiggy lagoon transforms after dark every Friday and Saturday with moonlit swims, a curated Riviera-inspired menu, and live DJ entertainment that sets the tone for unforgettable evenings, even as it gets hotter. Bookings recommended.

Offer: Dhs250 per person with Dhs150 redeemable

Timings: Friday and Saturdays from 7pm

Location: Twiggy, Dubai Creek Club Street, Port Saeed

Contact: +971 04 602 1105

@twiggydubai

Take a selfie

Get snap-happy at Dubai’s largest 3D trick art museum. There are tons of different artworks that, when you pose for a picture with them, create a cool optical illusion. Go with phone batteries fully charged as these snaps will be a star on your ‘Gram. Purchase tickets here.

Location: 3D World Selfie Museum Dubai, Behind Mashreq Bank, Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Quoz 4

Timings: Open daily 10am to 8pm

Offer: Dhs65 per child and Dhs89 per adult,

Contact: Tel: (0)50 987 6511. @3dworlddxb

Saturday, May 24

Try out a homegrown bakery treat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maha Morley-Kirk (@oatsandthyme)



Saturday’s calories done’t count right? That sourdough sauce though – the pastries at Maha’s Bakehouse are enough to induce a serious pang of craving in you. A homegrown venture by Maha-Morley Kirk, they offer buns, breads, croissants, cookies and brownies.

Offer: Pastries start at Dhs22, boxes at Dhs84

Timings: Daily, closes 3pm

Location: Delivery only, order on Talabat, Deliveroo, Noonfood and Careem

Contact: @mahas.bakehouse

Sunday, May 25

Have a Ripe Roast

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi (@westindubai)

Ripe Market moves inside for the summer it has a new home, with a twist. From May 25 to September 28, you’ll be able to find the market at The Roast by Bubbalicious every Sunday. The Roast takes place from 1pm to 4pm at Mina’s Kitchen, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina however the market will be there for an extra hour for you to browse as you please.

Offer: Kids under 6 go free, Dhs175 kids under 12, Dhs295 soft, Dhs350 house, Dhs450 bubbly

Timings: every Sunday, May 25 to September 28, 1pm to 5pm

Location: Mina’s Kitchen, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina

Contact: 04 511 7373

Get wine for only Dhs19 all day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen (@mezzaninedubai)

If your idea of Sunday plans involves a crisp rosé, a glass of bubbly, or maybe something rich and red, Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen might be your new favourite spot – at least for this weekend. In celebration of National Wine Day, they’re pouring wines for just Dhs19 a glass all day long on Sunday, May 25.

Offer: white, red, rosé and sparkling wine for Dhs19

Timings: Sunday, May 25, all day long

Location: Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah

Contact: (0)58 599 4659. Reservations@mezzaninedubai.com. mezzaninedubai.com. @mezzaninedubai

Learn more about women’s health

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clo (@clowomen)

There’s a super useful event happening in folly Brasserie in Emirates Hills this Sunday and if you’re a woman, you should consider attending. CLO Women, the female-led wellness platform, is teaming up with BUFARMA, the Italian skincare brand rooted in sustainability and known for its ultra-hydrating buffalo milk formulations, to host an intimate Women’s Health Event at folly Brasserie in Emirates Hills.

Set in folly’s dreamy glasshouse space, the evening is designed to explore the connection between skincare, hormones and confidence. There’s a botanical mocktail workshop using hormone-balancing ingredients, a self-confidence session with neurolinguistic tools like reframing and a panel talk with an integrative doctor diving into the skin-hormone link. Guests will be treated to canapés, wellness-driven sips by folly, and leave with a luxe BUFARMA skincare gift bag.

Offer: from Dhs149 per person

Timings: Sunday, May 25, from 5pm to 7pm

Location: folly Brasserie in Emirates Hills

Contact: Book here