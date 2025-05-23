Up your ‘gram game…

The summer season in Dubai is still in full swing, but thankfully there are plenty of indoor activities to enjoy in Dubai, and some are so pretty, you just have to get your phone out for a photo for the ‘Gram.

Here are 12 indoor attractions in Dubai that will pop on your Instagram

3D World Selfie Museum Dubai

Get snap-happy at Dubai’s largest 3D trick art museum. There are tons of different artworks that, when you pose for a picture with them, create a cool optical illusion. Go with phone batteries fully charged as these snaps will be a star on your ‘Gram. Purchase tickets here.

3D World Selfie Museum Dubai, Behind Mashreq Bank, Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Quoz 4, Dubai, open daily 10am to 8pm, Dhs65 per child and Dhs89 per adult, Tel: (0)50 987 6511. @3dworlddxb

Arte Museum

This magical multi-sensory experience here in Dubai features 13 immersive spaces and one tea bar which also comes with a pretty floral immersive experience. You are sure to go snap-happy, and will be sure to get a lot of messages asking where the photo was snapped. Ticket prices are Dhs129 per adult (over 18s) and Dhs69 per child (ages four to 17) when purchased online here.

Arte Museum Dubai, Dubai Mall, Level 2, Dubai, 10am to 11pm, tickets priced at Dhs109 per person, @artemuseum_dubai

At The Top

Burj Khalifa outdoor observation deck is one of the highest in the world. That can only mean one thing: gorgeous views with a fully immersive experience. You can go at sunset to see the city illuminated in an orange hue, or if you’re a sunrise chaser, you can book a spot over the weekend. However, the views are just as stunning at any other time of the day – we just have to have our fingers and toes crossed and hope it’s not dusty.

At The Top, Burj Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 888 8888. burjkhalifa.ae

AYA

Hitting up an immersive entertainment park sure sounds like a neat way to pass a few cool and sun-free hours – and if you’re a social media whizz, you already know about Aya Universe. If not, now’s a great time to get acquainted. From the moment you enter this sprawling 40,000 square-foot space in Wafi City Mall, you’re surrounded by high-tech sound, lights and graphics with 12 zones that comprise the Aya universe, each telling a different story. It’s a visual, kaleidoscopic, fully airconditioned spectacle.

Aya Universe, Wafi City Mall, Sun to Thur 10am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 10am to midnight, Dhs99 (online), Dhs125 (walk-in), under-threes free. Tel: (0)4 542 0300. @ayauniverse__

Chinatown Dubai Mall

Chinatowns across the world – from New York to London – have served as hubs of community, love and culture. And when walking these streets, one thing is abundantly clear: the area’s restaurants are a key part of what keeps the heartbeat of Chinatown pulsing. Can Dubai’s very own fully indoor Chinatown – which opened quietly in Dubai Mall in March – recreate that same magic? It’s certainly giving it a shot with a wave of new restaurants opening up, including Haidilao Hot Pot, Singaporean import Hawker Chan, and Ri Hua Xuan, the restaurant said to have invented the inimitable xiao long bao soup dumpling.

Chinatown Dubai Mall, opposite Dubai Ice Rink, daily 10am to midnight. thedubaimall.com

Deep Dive Dubai

Not exactly an indoor activity that will leave you dry but Deep Dive Dubai is a cool record-breaking indoor attraction in Dubai you have to try. It’s the world’s deepest pool measuring 60.02 metres deep. That’s the equivalent of 11 giraffes. What do you do inside? Well, you can explore a whole sunken city with graffitied alleyways, an apartment, a library, board games, an arcade zone and even a fancy car all available for aquatic perusal. It is open to those 10 years and above, and there’s no maximum age limit. Have more questions? You may find your answers here. Prices start from Dhs400. Discover the programs here.

Deep Dive Dubai, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, daily 9am to 6pm, Tel: (0)4 501 9444. deepdivedubai.com

Museum of Candy

This sweet attraction is a colourful, immersive and interactive experience spread over 15 rooms. The first-of-its kind museum fuses facts and fun, inviting visitors to unleash their inner child as they go from room to room. A cotton candy bath, a gummy bear pool, and a thrill-and-chill ice cream room are just a handful of the Instagrammable highlights. And what would a candy museum be without being able to sample some sweet treats?

Museum of Candy, Umm Hurair Street, daily 10am to 10pm. @museumofcandy

Ski Dubai

Think icy indoor activities in Dubai don’t exist. Think again. Ski Dubai is arguably the coolest attraction in the city spanning 22,500 square meters in the Mall of the Emirates. Home to loads of activities, including a ski slope for skiers and snowboarders, a Snow Park’, Zorb balls, penguin encounters and more. Ski school is available to help you learn the basics. Afterwards, warm up with a hot chocolate at the Avalanche Café. Costs vary on your choice of activity. Check out the prices here.

Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Tel: (600) 599 905, skidxb.com

Souk Madinat Jumeirah

If you want to get a cool snap showcasing the look and vibes of Old Dubai, head to Souk Madinat Jumeirah. You will get a feel of an old Arabian town but with a contemporary twist, that will really look cool on the ‘Gram. If you can brave a minute or two outside in the heat, you’ll find a neat spot to snap up a photo with the Burj Al Arab in the background.

Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Al Sufouh 1, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 366 8888, jumeirah.com

The Green Planet

It’s hard not to be impressed by nature in this indoor tropical rainforest that’s home to over 3,000 plants and animals. Experiences include encounters with a sloth, an anteater, an armadillo, birds and more. The whole family will love it. Over summer, you can even camp overnight under the tropical bio-dome.

The Green Planet, City Walk, Dubai, daily 10am to 6pm, online prices start from Dhs155. Tel: (0)4 317 3999. thegreenplanetdubai.com

The Lost Chambers

At The Lost Chambers at Atlantis the Palm, you will explore a number of amazing marine life in 14 chambers that form the shape of an octagon. The biggest is a stunning 11 million-litre aquarium which is home to over 65,000 fascinating marine animals. You can even include a behind-the-scenes tour to complete your experience. If you are a UAE resident, you can avail of a discount so ensure you keep your Emirates ID handy. Book here.

Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 426 1040. atlantisthepalm.com

Theatre of Digital Art

The Theatre of Digital Art offers a sit-down experience as artworks come to life in front of your eyes and surround you. ToDA, as it is most commonly known, is located at Souk Madinat Jumeirah and is a must-visit whether you love art or not. There are shows featuring the greats such as Vincent Van Gogh, Claude Monet and more, and for the first time, there is a show focusing on the one and only Frida Kahlo. The theatre also hosts jazz nights, meditation programs and more. Check the website for the latest show offerings and timings.

Theatre of Digital Art, Souk Madinat, Dubai, prices vary, Tel: (0)4 277 4044, toda.ae

