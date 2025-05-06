Not your average “where should we eat”…

Dubai’s dining scene doesn’t take days off, but this week? It’s really doing the most: New openings, new menus, unexpected chef collabs, lowkey glam pop-ups, and nights that don’t end at dessert. These are 6 of the best restaurants in Dubai this weekend that deserve a spot on your radar (and in your camera roll).

Banyan Tree Dubai: the culinary masters eight-hands dinner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banyan Tree Dubai | Luxury Resort & Spa (@banyantreedxb)

What: A two-night eight-hands dinner series with four standout chefs across two iconic Banyan Tree Dubai venues. Chef Alvin Leung (Demon Duck), Chefs Taka & Hisa (TakaHisa), and Executive Chef Jonathan Bouthiaux join forces for a rare multi-course collab blending Japanese precision, Chinese richness, and French technique.

Vibe: Refined, intimate luxury.

Menu: An eight-course experience featuring signature creations from each chef. Think Slow-Roasted Demon Duck, premium Wagyu, pristine sushi, and globally inspired dishes threaded with personal touch. Demon Duck dinner Priced at Dhs650/Dhs1,200 with wine pairing, TakaHisa dinner priced at Dhs3000.

When: Saturday 24 May at Demon Duck, and Sunday 25 May at TakaHisa.

Where: Demon Duck/TakaHisa, Banyan Tree Dubai, Bluewaters Island @banyantreedxb. Book here

China Tang Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

What: The iconic London-born Cantonese restaurant makes its Middle East debut at The Lana Promenade.

Vibe: Opulent, Art Deco glamour meets 1930s Shanghai. Think mirrored ceilings, stained glass, intricate wallpaper, and a moody, elegant cocktail bar. Everything – down to the tea – is well thought-out.

Food: A refined take on Cantonese cuisine by Chef Li Zhenjun. Signature dishes include Xiao Long Bao, Sir David’s Hot & Sour Soup, Whole Lobster with E-Fu Noodles, and the famous Beijing Duck – roasted in a custom oven and carved tableside. New Dubai exclusives include Foie Gras Cherries, Da Hong Pao Lamb Cutlets, and Honey-Glazed Beef Char Siu.

When: Open daily from 12pm to 11pm

Where: The Lana Promenade, Dorchester Collection, Marasi Bay Marina @chinatang_dubai

ROKA Dubai

What: A laid-back Japanese-style family brunch with live stations, signature robata dishes, and a full-on kids’ zone.

Vibe: Grown-up chill with a side of family-friendly energy – DJ on deck, toys on hand.

Menu: The menu features maki, nigiri, soups, robata grills, and plated mains – with a premium upgrade option featuring that famous black cod and beef fillet

When: Every Saturday, 12.30pm to 4pm

Where: ROKA, The Opus by Omniyat, Level 1, Business Bay @rokadubaiofficial

ALAYA: flavours of Sayf

What: A limited-edition summer menu featuring Middle Eastern and Mediterranean dishes.

Vibe: DIFC glam with marble.

Menu: Dhs250 per person gets you cold and hot starters, one main, sides, and dessert. Think: creamy muhammara, crisp fattoush, za’atar calamari, grilled chicken, kofte, and maqlouba rice. End with apricot tart or pistachio ice cream with pomegranate.

When: Daily, 4pm to 8pm

Where: ALAYA, DIFC @alayadubai

AURA Skypool x Chiva-Som: A wellness takeover in the sky

What: The world’s highest 360° infinity pool partners with Thai wellness destination Chiva-Som for a three-day immersive wellness experience.

Vibe: chic, relaxed atmosphere high above Dubai, with stunning 360 views.

Highlights:

Lunch in the Sky: A Taste of Chiva-Som

A wellness-inspired three-course menu crafted by Chiva-Som’s Chef Touch Vongsatitsart and AURA’s Chef Craig Best, priced at Dhs225 per person, Dhs175 for free-flowing rosé

A wellness-inspired three-course menu crafted by Chiva-Som’s Chef Touch Vongsatitsart and AURA’s Chef Craig Best, priced at Dhs225 per person, Dhs175 for free-flowing rosé Sunrise Yoga + Breakfast

Hatha yoga and breathwork led by AURA’s Emilse and Chiva-Som’s Kamlesh, followed by a nourishing breakfast, price at Dhs280

When: May 22 – 24

Where: AURA Skypool, Palm Jumeirah @auraskypool.dubai

Also read

7 best restaurants in Dubai to make you feel like you’re on holiday

Your bar twin: Some of the best bars in Dubai for every personality

Hakkasan Dubai

What: One Michelin star Hakkasan Dubai introduces the Pearl tasting menu and a new cocktail selection, featuring modern Cantonese cuisine, seasonal influences, and creative mixology.

Vibe: Sleek, sophisticated, modern luxury feel with intimate lighting.

Menu: Standouts include the pearl tasting menu golden “Yuan Bao” dumpling with king crab and caviar, Abalone & Sea Cucumber Dumpling with prawn and peppercorn vinaigrette, Stir-Fry Fresh Water Scampi over crisp mantou, Braised Australian Wagyu Short Rib with salted plum & pineapple, Hokkaido Scallop Fried Trio Rice, and Sauteed White Asparagus with morel mushroom and vegan XO sauce. Cocktails include Hakkasan Tea Ceremony: Jasmine vodka, pear liqueur, peach, almond, Hakka 2.0: Lychee, sake, coconut, and, Forget Me Not: Mango-infused gin with house-made pepper liqueur.

When: Available now, daily, 6pm to 11.30pm.

Where: Hakkasan Dubai, Atlantis The Palm @hakkasandubai

Images: Supplied/Instagram