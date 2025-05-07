What’s hot on the menu…

Summer is doing its thing, and so is the city. Indoors is where it’s at, and these spots are keeping things cool with new menus, drops, and weekend energy that’s worth the reservation. Here’s where to eat at some of the best restaurants in Dubai this weekend.

TATEL

What: Entre Amigos Brunch

Vibe: Stylish, buzzy, and full-on Spanish

Menu: Starters include crispy Andalusian-style squid, garlic shrimp, chicken croquetas, ceviche with mango and sweet potato, and a cold cuts + cheese board. Mains include creamy seafood rice or beef tenderloin with chimichurri. Desserts go big: Basque-style cheesecake and a rich chocolate cake with sea salt. Valencia package (non-alcoholic) priced at Dhs355, Madrid package (with Cava) priced at Dhs455, Dubai package (with Champagne) priced at Dhs725.



When: Every Saturday, 2 pm to 6pm

Where: TATEL, Downtown Dubai, Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection @tatel.dubai

Observatory Bar & Grill

What: A Friday night brunch in full cosmic mode. STARGAZE is Observatory’s new after-dark concept featuring a three-course sharing menu, free-flowing drinks for three hours, DJs, dancers, and zero chill.

Vibe: Think intergalactic lounge meets futuristic fashion, with panoramic views, slick lighting, and space to move. It’s giving luxury sci-fi with beats.

Menu: Kick off with a mix of Sake Maki Rolls, California Rolls, Beef Dumplings, Tempura Ebi, and Mushroom & Truffle Croquettes. Mains are all about the sharing platters: Wagyu Sliders, Chicken Chimichurri, and Salmon Skewers. Finish with Churros and call it a night. Soft Package priced at Dhs295, House Package Dhs345, Premium Package Dhs395, VIP Booth (up to 6 guests) Dhs2,500

When: Every Friday, 8pm to 11pm

Where: Observatory Bar & Grill, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel, Dubai Marina @observatorydubai

Bab El Bahr

What: A Downtown icon reborn. Bab El Bahr returns with a fresh new look and a bold coastal Mediterranean menu that blends Levantine roots with refined seaside flair.

Vibe: Mediterranean elegance with arches, soft stone textures, olive trees, and shades of sea blue—perfect for everything from sunlit lunches to lively dinners with Shisha.

Menu: Freshly shucked oysters, Tuna tartare with a Mediterranean twist, Salmon kibbeh nayeh, Sea bass ceviche, Curated sushi selection, hot & cold mezze, grilled whole fish, and creative seafood mains

Where: Bab El Bahr, Boulevard 29 Bld., Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai @babelbahr.alhallab

SHI

What: Rich Chinese cuisine with stunning Bluewaters views.

Menu: For Dubai Restaurant Week, expect sushi, dim sum, smoky meats, and spicy seafood on curated lunch and dinner menus. Lunch priced at Dhs125, dinner Dhs250. Highlights include Sake Truffle Maki, Jasmine Tea Smoked Ribs, and Tofu Eggplant with Black Bean Sauce.

When: May 9 to 25

Where: SHI, Bluewaters Island @shi.dxb

Duck & Waffle

What: Sky-high dining with British-American classics. Duck & Waffle DIFC joins DRW with signature hits flavours from day to night.

Menu: Lunch favourites include Duck & Waffle, Lobster Roll, and Spicy Rigatoni. Dinner steps it up with Foie Gras Crème Brûlée, Truffle Beef Carpaccio, Roasted Baby Chicken, and “The Full Elvis” for dessert. Lunch priced at Dhs125, dinner Dhs250.

When: May 9 to 25

Where: Duck & Waffle, DIFC @duckandwaffledubai

Loona

What: Fine dining with a modern Italian soul. Loona’s DRW dinner-only menu layers bold textures and rich flavours in a sleek Downtown setting.

Menu: Dinner: Expect prawn, salmon tartare, and artichoke to start; veal cheek risotto, crab polpetta, and porcini pappardelle for mains; and a duo of ganache and tiramisu to close, priced at Dhs250

When: May 9 to 25

Where: Loona, Downtown Dubai @loona.uae

Couqley Downtown

What: A relaxed Sunday ritual with French soul. Couqley Downtown serves up a two-course menu of its most-loved classics—think Steak Frites, Steak Tartare, Spinach Ravioli, and Free-Range Chicken—in a setting that’s as warm and inviting as the food itself.

Vibe: Elegant, easygoing, and full of joie de vivre. Sundays from 1–4 PM are for slowing down and sharing good food with good company.

Menu: Two courses with soft drinks priced at Dhs218, two courses with free-flow grapes Dhs268, two courses with free-flow grapes & hops Dhs347, Add dessert for Dhs33.

When: Every Sunday from 1pm to 4pm

Where: Couqley Downtown @couqleyuae

Images: Supplied