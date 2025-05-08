There are lots of things to do in Dubai, here is your roundup for this weekend…

From grape and cheese nights, to riding a motorcycle in a suit, it’s all happening in Dubai this weekend and your roundup is right here…

Friday, May 16

Visit Baby Expo

Parenting is hard… especially for new parents who don’t know what to expect when the little one comes around. If you want advice or want to save some money on the (seemingly never-ending) baby items you need, head to the Baby Expo. It returns to Dubai for its second edition this weekend on Friday, May 16 and 17, 2025. Ticket prices start from Dhs70, which is the general pass for one day; however, if you want to attend both days, it’s Dhs130. A general admission pass for one day plus a goody bag is Dhs230, and for both days, Dhs290.

Dubai World Trade Centre, Downtown Dubai, May 16, 9am to 6pm, and May 17, 10am to 7pm, admission starts from Dhs170, @thebabyexpodubai

Do a grape and cheese night

Jones the Grocer hosts a ‘Cheese, Grape & Jazz’ night every Friday from 7pm till closing. Two and a half hours of free flowing wine and a hot bites board, all for just Dhs199. Upgrade for Dhs50 for a curated charcuterie board.

Jones the Grocer, across various locations, 7.30pm till closing, Dhs199, @jonesthegrocer

Saturday, May 17

Try a brunch in Atlantis The Royal

La Mar, in the gorgeous Atlantis The Royal has an incredible Peruvian brunch from 12:30pm to 4pm, the brunch features award-winning signature dishes and non-alcoholic beverages, all from Dhs385 per person. Guests can indulge in a delicious set menu served sharing style and a unique selection of signature cocktails or mocktails, including unlimited traditional Peruvian beverages. Yum.

La Mar, Atlantis The Royal, Saturdays from 12:30pm to 4pm, from Dhs385, @lamardubai

Bingoooooo to The Coterie

The Coterie are now running a super fun bingo brunch and if you want a British style brunch, four hours of free-flowing bevs and a high-energy party bingo, make your way to The Coterie every Saturday. It’s from 1pm to 5pm and if you want to continue the party then there are post brunch options too.

The Coterie, Ibn Batutta Mall, Saturdays, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs275 soft, Dhs295 house for teachers and cabin crew, Dhs325 house, Dhs395 draught and bubbles, @the.coterie.group

Go visit a museum

International Museum Day is this weekend on Sunday May 18 and if you’re looking for a way to celebrate, then we’ve got just the thing for you. This weekend in celebration, museums across the UAE are offering patrons free entry for a weekend of exploration. There’s more info here. Expo 2020 Dubai Museum and Garden in the Sky are opening its doors for free access on May 17 and 18. The museum is open from 10am to 8pm, while Garden in the Sky welcomes visitors from 2pm to 10pm.

Brunch like a Mama

Mama Shelter, the new and fun hotel has introduced its brunch to the world and it sounds like a great option if you’re looking for something to do in Dubai this weekend. There’s lots of sharing plates, drinks aplenty and even a live band. It’s from 1pm to 4pm every Saturday and prices start at Dhs249 for a soft package.

Mama Shelter, Al Asayel Street, Business Bay, Saturdays 1pm to 4pm, Dhs249 soft, Dhs349 grape, Dhs399 spirits, Dhs549 bubbles, @mamashelterdubai

Sunday, May 18

Be a distinguished gentleman

If you have a motorcycle and you consider yourself a distinguished gentleman, pop on your most dapper attire, and head to Dubai Marine Beach Resort and Spa on Sunday, May 18. DGR’s mission is to support men’s health and it’s in partnership with Movember. This is the second year the ride has been held after a successful event last year. If you want to partake, you’ll need to register first here.

@dgrarabia

Visit a theatre festival

They call it the biggest little play festival in Dubai – Short+Sweet Dubai is back this year for another season, after several successful runs over 13 years, bringing you one of the world’s largest 10-minute play festivals. Experience big stories in small packages, performed in 8 different languages, representing a mix of cultures and perspectives. From monologues to musicals, comedies to dramas, there’s something for all.

Short+Sweet, The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, until June 1, tickets at Dhs120, @shortnsweetdxb

Have a good weekend…