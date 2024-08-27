Enjoy the best of Dubai’s diverse dining scene under one roof…

The food scene in Dubai is the gift that keeps on giving. And what better way to experience its diversity than at one of the city’s food halls? These casual but brilliant dining hubs bring together the best of Dubai’s homegrown concepts under one roof, with communal seating, a lively atmosphere, and a menu to satisfy even the fussiest of friends.

Here are the best street food markets and food halls in Dubai right now:

Depachika Food Hall

Whether you’re dining solo, planning a sophisticated date night, or gathering with friends, Dubai’s gourmet food hall at Nakheel Mall, Depachika, is a fail-safe option. Home to 44 homegrown brands, it caters to every craving; indulge in a soul-warming bowl of ramen from Daikan, savour freshly made pasta from Casa Della Pasta, sample artisanal cheeses from The Cheeseroom, enjoy Greek delights at Kilikio by Mythos, or experience authentic sushi at Sal’s Sushi Bar. Plus, with the convenience of ordering from multiple outlets right from your phone, there’s no need to queue. Visitors can also join Mamalu Kitchen’s cooking classes, which include everything from bread baking to vegan dishes, with special courses for nannies too.

Neighbourhood Food Hall

Bringing some of the city’s best homegrown foodie concepts to Motor City, Neighbourhood Food Hall is home to 11 restaurants under one roof, including favourites like High Joint, Maru Udon, Tacos los Hermanos, Ceylon Kitchen, and for a sweet treat, Crumb & Co. Ideal for families, Neighbourhood Food Hall is more than just a place to dine—it’s a hub for connection, community events, supper clubs, and masterclasses, uniting people from all walks of life through a shared love for food. Plus, with the app, you can conveniently order from multiple outlets in one go.

Streetery Food Hall

For lovers of Asian street food, Streetery is a must-visit. With two locations in Dubai, JLT and Motor City, Streetery offers a budget-friendly taste of Southeast Asia, featuring dishes from Thailand, China, Singapore, and Mongolia. This casual, low-key spot is perfect for sampling a variety of flavours without breaking the bank. What’s On recommends trying the char siu beef short ribs, scallion pancakes, and pad Thai.

Time Out Market (licensed)

One of Dubai’s leading food halls, Time Out Market is a must for food-lovers. Whether you’re a long-term resident or first-timer in Dubai, this 43,000 square-foot licensed foodie hotspot should be at the top of your list. Located in Souk Al Bahar, next to Dubai Mall, the venue has an outdoor terrace overlooking Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain, three licensed bars, and a stage with weekly line-up of events and live music. From weekend breakfasts to dinner, you can find some of the city’s most delicious dishes by beloved local chefs, cooked up in one place. The lineup includes permanent restaurants and rotating pop-ups showcasing an incredible array of homegrown concepts like Masti, Little Jun’s, Reif, Pickl, Pitfire Pizza, Cafe Isan, Mattar, Onda by Alici, and What’s On’s Homegrown Restaurant of the Year 2024, Odeon.

Market Island

A brand new food hall, Market Island, has just opened its doors in Dubai Festival City Mall. It is the largest food hall of its kind in the Middle East and is home to more than 50 diverse food outlets and restaurants. Spanning the 70,000 square feet food hall, expect to tuck into food from several internationally acclaimed brands including Pasta Art, Nikkei Sushi, John Dory (opening soon) and Gelato Ado. Of course, you can expect to see other foodie favourites as well including Chef Eyad, Allo Beirut, Scarlet’s Bakery, Homer Lobster, and many more. Though it hasn’t opened yet, the market will also be home to the first licensed bar venue located inside a mall in the UAE.

Coming soon

Timbuktu Market

An exciting addition to Dubai’s foodie scene, Timbuktu Market is set to debut this October in Two Towers, Barsha Heights. Inspired by London’s Borough Market, this two-storey street food venue will feature a mix of home-grown and international eateries, communal seating, a coffee shop, Motion Cycling fitness studio, and shops selling local produce. The line-up includes Dubai supper club sensations Panamericana, Haya’s Kitchen, and Moreish by K; local hidden gems Asian Street by Thai and neo-Filipino street food Kalye Juan; as well as renowned international concepts such as Gyoza Guys, McFly’s Chicken, Churros Garcia, and Sushi Amemiya.

