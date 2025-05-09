One more big name is on its way to the capital…

It doesn’t matter if you’re brand new in town, or one of Abu Dhabi’s loyal concert-goers – we’re pretty sure you can’t wait to find out who the fourth, and final, name will be for the Yasalam After Race Concerts in Abu Dhabi this year.

And our trusted sources tell us the announcement is, well, imminent.

Who’s been confirmed so far?

You heard it first at whatson.ae – the Yasalam After Race Concerts has been confirmed to host some of the biggest names in entertainment this year, on the back of the Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025. Let’s take a look at who is coming to town:

December 4: Benson Boone

Benson Boone first appeared for an audition on American Idol’s Season 19, and so, in a way, will find himself reunited with Katy Perry (more on that in a second) – one of three judges who gave him a resounding “YES” on the televised singing competition. Boone is the US singer-songwriter behind some massive TikTok tunes, including Beautiful Things, In The Stars, Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else, and Slow It Down.

December 6: Metallica

The one, the only, evergreen heavy metal supergroup Metallica has been confirmed to perform on Saturday, December 6 at Etihad Park, and we’re sure this will be one of the biggest shows to come to town in a long time.

December 7: Katy Perry

This announcement had pop music fans Wide Awake – Katy Perry will be taking to the stage on Sunday, December 7 to close out the Grand Prix weekend. The pop star is known for hugely-successful singles including Hot N Cold, I Kissed A Girl, Teenage Dream, and others.

Watch out for a Firework, or ten.

That leaves us with one final artist that’s waiting to be revealed.

Who could it be?

Well, it’s anyone’s guess – and you’ll have to stay tuned to the What’s On news mill to find out.

But until then, here are a couple of our personal favourites from years past:

2025: Eminem

The 15-time Grammy Award winner and Academy Award winner brought a roaring, motorsport-mad crowd to its feet last December, belting out hits such as Lose Yourself, The Real Slim Shady, Without Me and Sing for the Moment right here in the UAE capital.

2023: Foo Fighters

The Best of You hitmakers played on race day after Max Verstappen was crowned the winner, to close out a weekend of thrilling action both on the track as well as off it. There are few rock shows on the planet that grip a crowd the way the ‘Foos’ do.

2018: Post Malone

We have to admit this was one of our favourite Yasalam shows till date, so much so we wouldn’t even mind if he returned to Abu Dhabi to perform again. The hitmaker’s fan base is broad, to say the least – and you’ll easily recall hits such as Rockstar, Circles, and Jackie Chan.

We can’t wait…