Italian capital hotspot Antonia is growing, and Dubai is the next destination. The spot, specialising in Pizza Al Taglio – a Roman variety of our favourite flatbread that literally means ‘pizza by the slice’, will be opening doors in Mall of the Emirates.

This type of pizza traditionally comes in squares and makes for some epic street eats, and after serving the streets of Abu Dhabi in multiple locations, they’re now blessing us Dubai folk with their first outpost in the city.

Back in Abu Dhabi, Antonia already has locations in Al Maryah Island, Al Zeina and Mamsha Al Saadiyat. With a casual eats like this, the possibilities are endless – the ‘by-the-slice’ concept also means you can mix and match your topping choices, allowing you to blend classic pizza experiences such as diavola, burrata, and tartufo e funghi (truffle and mushroom).

The pizzeria uses a crowd-favourite base blend born of organic Italian flour and 50 year old sourdough (which sounds musky but trust us, this is the good stuff). They also serve up hearty portions of antipasti, authentic pasta, cold pizzas, calamari, fresh salad options, suppli, and sweet pizzas (with Nutella of course).

Antonia is all-set to occupy the space where Black Tap previously was. This is located near the cinema on the upper level of Mall of the Emirates. While no details have been revealed on an official opening date or what the space will look like, we’re keeping our eyes peeled out for further updates. Watch this space!

If you just can’t wait for the opening and feel like taking a foodie trip to the capital, read our reviews of the Mamsha Al Saadiyat and the The Galleria, Al Maryah Island locations here and here.

Antonia, Mall of the Emirates, coming soon, @antonia.uae

