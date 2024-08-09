Abu Dhabi’s own favourite trattoria, redefined…

Here at What’s On, we’ve long referred to Antonia as Abu Dhabi’s favourite trattoria, and with good reason. The minds behind the brand put just as much, if not more, thought and heart into building the brand and connecting with Abu Dhabi’s hungry diners, as they do into bringing you famed Italian specials, often with a brand-new twist. We’ve waited long for their opening at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, since the glitzy lifestyle destination houses some excellent iterations of their Dubai counterparts and this where you’ll typically descend on for a night out in the city.

Images: supplied

LOOK AND FEEL

Antonia Chic snugly resides on Level 2 of The Galleria Al Maryah Island and does a great job of redefining the brand while staying true to its roots. What originated as a sunny seaside trattoria on Mamsha Al Saadiyat with hues that complement the beach took shape as a community eat in Zeina less than a year ago, and now arrives as a glamorous silhouette. Walk in flanked by nightclub-style barriers and be greeted by glittering interiors, red velvet seats, a bar with grape on tap and staff clad in crisp red-and-black clothing. Less than a second in, you’ll also spot their signature cutlery flown in from the Amalfi region. On the wall is a framed tribute to founder Simone Federici’s nonna, the inspiration behind it all. This is the Antonia you know, and while it is presented in a brand-new format, bears the insignia your eyes seek.

FOOD

We begin lunch with an antipasto of vitello tonnato (Dhs85), thinly sliced veal with a neatly arranged dollop of caper and tuna sauce at its centre. When you’re dining at an Italian eat, you know you’re expected to show up with an appetite, and the starter wastes no time in satiating ours. The tuna sauce is surprisingly cooling, with muted flavour so the fish doesn’t overpower your dish. We’re then recommended a plate of the mafaldine al pesto e stracciatella (Dhs85), a dish of mafalde heavy on the basil pesto. This dish is as much a pesto lover’s treat as it is visually appealing. Fans of meat-free Italian fare – if you thought you were restricted to pasta and tomato sauce, you’ll be glad with this pick. But if meat and potatoes, Italian style, is what you’re here for, order the ossobuco con patate arrosto (Dhs165). The braised veal dish with semi-crispy slices of potato and salmoriglio sauce is perfect for when you’re here to lose an afternoon and want to indulge.

A multi-course Italian meal at Antonia would be incomplete without a look at their dreamy dessert picks. If you still have room, get the torta al formaggio (Dhs45) – you’ll be introduced to the unmistakable aroma of fragrant Amarena cherries that adorn your cheesecake tantalisingly.

If you’ve filled up on mains and want a reprieve from the summer heat, we recommend the lemon sorbet (Dhs40), refreshing and capable of awakening every last tastebud you possess.

I mean, just look at it…

What’s On Verdict: Tasked with pivoting to The Galleria Al Maryah Island-level class, Antonia Chic delivers like a dream.

Antonia Chic, Level 2, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Thurs noon to 11pm, Fri noon to 11.30pm, Sat and Sun 9am to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)2 674 9781. @antonia.uae