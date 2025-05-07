Big weekend loading…

If you’re in the mood to dance this weekend, this is the one. Zamna’s landing in Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience this Friday, May 9, with a massive lineup that speaks for itself – Agents Of Time, AMÉMÉ, Ben Böhmer, and Joezi.

Zamna

Zamna, the core crew behind Tulum’s famous jungle parties. Expect raw, organic, tribal beats that bring the spirit of the Mexican jungle to Dubai Harbour – think deep rhythms, earthy beats, and that underground energy that keeps things moving till late.