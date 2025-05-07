Agents Of Time, AMÉMÉ & more are performing in Dubai this weekend
If you’re in the mood to dance this weekend, this is the one. Zamna’s landing in Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience this Friday, May 9, with a massive lineup that speaks for itself – Agents Of Time, AMÉMÉ, Ben Böhmer, and Joezi.
Zamna
Zamna, the core crew behind Tulum’s famous jungle parties. Expect raw, organic, tribal beats that bring the spirit of the Mexican jungle to Dubai Harbour – think deep rhythms, earthy beats, and that underground energy that keeps things moving till late.
Agents Of Time
The Italian duo known for their deep, melodic techno and live sets that always keep things unpredictable. They’ve played everything from Afterlife shows to fabric London. They’re also the founders of their own label, Obscura, and are known for pushing their sound into darker, moodier territory.
AMÉMÉ
Bringing Afro-house grooves with tribal percussion and a lot of soul. Born in Benin and now based in Brooklyn, he’s a regular at Ibiza’s hottest parties. He runs the One Tribe label and movement, focused on global sounds and unity through music.
Ben Böhmer
If you’ve ever needed a soundtrack for a sunrise set, this is your guy. German, melodic, and cinematic – his tracks flow like a journey. He’s played iconic spots like Cercle (over Cappadocia!) and his debut album Breathing topped charts worldwide.
Joezi
French-Moroccan deep house with North African influences. His track Amanye was a global underground hit. He’s known for weaving in tribal vocals and smooth, rolling basslines that feel both fresh and timeless.
Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience, Dubai Marina, 6pm, Friday, May 9, tickets starting at Dhs295 @ushuaiadubai ushuaiadubai.platinumlist.net
