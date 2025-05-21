There are some huge discounts in store…

Shoppers, get ready, Amazon has announced its first ever Mega Summer Sale and it’s going to be a big one. From May 27 to 31, the sale is offering a wide selection of deals across lots of categories. During these five days, customers will get thousands of savings opportunities along with instant bank discounts, flexible payment options and convenient delivery options. Prime members will get exclusive early access on May 27 along with higher discounts but everyone can start saving some cash whether you want to buy a gift for a loved one for Eid Al Adha, house supplies or electronics.

In this Amazon sale in particular, you’ll be able to find huge deals across so many categories such as up to 50 per cent off fashion brands like Guess, Ray-Ban, New Balance, Birkenstock and more. There’s up to 20 per cent off on beauty brands like Beauty of Joseon, e.l.f., Cerave and more, up to 45 per cent off on home brands such as Ninja, Phillips and Siemens. The list continues and shoppers will find deals across even more categories such as outdoors, sports, toys, and travel.

Get ready for the deals, have your phone fully charged and start shopping… www.amazon.ae/summersale